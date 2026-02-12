Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Argentine workers clash with police as senators debate labor reform, in photos

Thousands of workers mobilized by powerful trade unions converged outside Argentina’s Congress, blocking traffic and clashing with police, as senators opened debate on a sweeping overhaul of the nation’s rigid labor laws. Security forces fired water cannons and rubber bullets to control the crowds as some protesters lobbed rocks and Molotov cocktails.

This gallery was curated by AP photo editors.

AP photography: https://apnews.com/photography

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

