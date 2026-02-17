Athletes and fans brave the snow and cold at the Winter Games, in photos
Heavy snowfall continues to sweep across the mountain venues of the Winter Games, postponing some events but failing to stop the action as athletes push through snow-covered courses and bundled-up fans endure the cold to cheer them on.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
