DNA evidence links a dead man to the 1991 killings of 4 girls at Texas yogurt shop

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

DNA evidence has helped to identify a man who died decades ago as a new suspect in the 1991 killing of four teenage girls, after authorities linked him to multiple killings in other states, police said Friday.

In a statement, police said they had made a “significant breakthrough” and that DNA tests have led investigators to Robert Eugene Brashers. The announcement came amid renewed attention on the case with the release last month of “The Yogurt Shop Murders,” an HBO documentary series.

Police said the case known as the “Yogurt Shop Murders” remains open and scheduled a Monday news conference to detail their findings.

“Our team never gave up working this case,” Austin police said.

Amy Ayers, 13; Eliza Thomas, 1; and sisters Jennifer and Sarah Harbison, ages 17 and 15, were bound, gagged and shot in the head at the “I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt” store where two of them worked. The building was then set on fire.

The murders stunned Texas’ capital city and became known as one of the area's most notorious crimes. Austin police investigators and prosecutors had stumbled over the case for years as they waded through thousands of leads, several false confessions and badly damaged evidence from the burned-out crime scene.

In 1999, authorities arrested four men on murder charges. Two of them, Robert Springsteen and Michael Scott, were teenagers at the time of the murders. They initially confessed and implicated each other. But both men quickly recanted and said their statements were made under pressure by police.

Stillm both were tried and convicted. Initially Springsteen was sent to death row, but his sentence was then reduced to life in prison.

Their convictions were overturned and they were set for retrial a decade later.

A judge ordered both men freed in 2009 when prosecutors said new DNA tests that weren't available in 1991 had revealed another male suspect.

In 2018, Missouri authorities said DNA evidenced linked Brashers to the strangulation of a South Carolina woman in 1990, and the shooting of a mother and daughter in Missouri in 1998. The evidence also connected him to the 1997 rape of a 14-year-old girl in Tennessee.

Brashers had died in 1999 when he shot himself during an hours-long standoff with police at a motel in Kennett, Missouri.