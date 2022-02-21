GLIMPSES: For Beijing airport workers, weariness at the end
At the Beijing Capital International Airport, the body language tells the story
One look at their faces and you'd know. Trouble is, you can't look at their faces. They're in hazmat suits and goggles.
Doesn't matter. At the Beijing Capital International Airport, the body language tells the story.
It's the story of weeks of Olympic work in an environment of COVID testing, COVID checkpoints and cleaning up after things — very diligently — as thousands of visitors stop by your capital during the era of COVID.
Associated Press photographers passing through the airport on their way home after the Winter Games found workers in full-body hazmat suits showing weary body language as they worked to shepherd visitors out of China — and keep the departure areas absolutely spick and span.
Check out these images by Alessandra Tarantino, Ashley Landis and Frank Augstein and you'll see. You might even feel a bit of the exhaustion, too.
___
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.