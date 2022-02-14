1 dead, 8 hospitalized after spiked drinks in Bavarian bar

German police say one man has died and eight others have been hospitalized in serious condition after drinking spiked drinks at a bar in Bavaria

Monday 14 February 2022 08:26
One man died and eight others were hospitalized in serious condition after drinking spiked drinks at a bar in Bavaria, German police said Monday.

The man who died was 52 years old, and the others were between 33 and 52, police told German news agency dpa.

Police didn't say what the group of people had been drinking because of the ongoing investigation, but said they had ordered and shared one bottle. Local media reported they had all been drinking from a bottle of Champagne.

The incident happened Saturday night in the Bavarian town of Weiden. When police arrived at the bar, they found people lying on the ground with cramps and eight of them had to be hospitalized.

A police spokeswoman told public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk that there was a suspicion of negligent homicide but that they weren't looking at any suspects for the time being.

