Beyoncé, Billie Eilish to sing nominated songs at Oscars

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish to sing nominated songs at Oscars
Beyoncé and Billie Eilish are headed to the Oscars
Beyoncé, Billie Eilish to sing nominated songs at OscarsShow all 2
Beyoncé and Billie Eilish, and other nominees for best original song will perform at Sunday's Oscars, the show's producers announced Tuesday.
Beyoncé will perform her nominated song “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” and Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform “No Time To Die” from the James Bond film of the same name.
Sebastián Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas,” the nominated song from “Encanto” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Reba McEntire will sing writer Diane Warren's “Somehow You Do" from the film “Four Good Days."
Van Morrison, who wrote and sings the nominated song “Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” will not be able to make the show because of his touring schedule and the song will not be performed.
The Oscars are returning to Hollywood's Dolby Theatre after the pandemic sent the show to Union Station for a smaller, more intimate ceremony last year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.