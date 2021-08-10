Biden eyes 2050 target for all air fuel to be from renewable sources

The Biden administration is in early talks to eliminate the airline industry’s fossil fuel usage by 2050, according to a new report.

Two sources told Reuters that the goal would be to replace fossil fuels with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in a bid to reduce aviation’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The talks come as President Joe Biden and his administration ramp up efforts to combat the climate crisis – following a stark new report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) indicating increasingly dire environmental scenarios in the coming decades.