Biden eyes 2050 target for all air fuel to be from renewable sources
Airline fuel could be switched completely to sustainable from fossil by the year 2050
By Sheila Flynn
Tuesday 10 August 2021 19:13 comments
The Biden administration is in early talks to eliminate the airline industry’s fossil fuel usage by 2050, according to a new report.
Two sources told Reuters that the goal would be to replace fossil fuels with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in a bid to reduce aviation’s greenhouse gas emissions.
The talks come as President Joe Biden and his administration ramp up efforts to combat the climate crisis – following a stark new report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) indicating increasingly dire environmental scenarios in the coming decades.
