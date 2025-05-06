Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: See incredible Met Gala looks as stars pay tribute to Black fashion and designers

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 06 May 2025 06:11 BST

Stars gathered Monday for a historic Met Gala that celebrated Black style and emerging designers.

The gathering in rainy Manhattan was the first Met Gala to focus exclusively on Black designers and the first in more than 20 years to have a menswear theme.

The gathering of stars from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, sports and business raised a record $31 million for the Met's Costume Institute.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___

For more coverage of the 2025 Met Gala, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/met-gala

