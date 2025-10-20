B&M cuts profit targets again after £7m accounting error

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

B&M has cut its profit guidance for the second time in a month, after it failed to properly account for an extra £7 million in costs.

The discount retail firm’s finance chief also said he plans to step down from the business in a surprise update on Monday.

It came after the London-listed firm said £7 million of overseas freight costs were “not correctly recognised in cost of goods sold” in its results update two weeks earlier.

B&M said this was linked to an operating system update earlier this year.

It told investors that the underlying issue has been resolved, but that it will have a financial impact on its results this year.

Adjusted earnings for the half year to September are set to have been around £191 million, reducing its previous estimate of £198 million.

B&M said group adjusted earnings are now set to be between £470 million and £520 million for the financial year, having previously guided to between £510 million and £560 million.

Bosses at the retail firm said they intend to launch a comprehensive “third-party review” into the incident.

It added that it still expects like-for-like sales growth to be “between low-single-digit negative and low-single-digit positive levels” over the second half of the year.

The update comes only two weeks after B&M blamed soaring costs and a slump in sales as it warned over profits.

It had reported a worse-than-expected 1.1% drop in UK like-for-like sales in the second quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, the firm also said it was impacted by a £30 million jump in wage costs and a £14 million hit in packaging taxes over the latest half-year.

It therefore launched a series of turnaround measures in an effort to help improve its performance, including cutting prices of some of its key value items.

On Monday, B&M also confirmed that chief financial officer Mike Schmidt has said he will step down from the role.

It has launched a search for his replacement, with Mr Schmidt staying on until the new finance boss is appointed.