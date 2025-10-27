Agency workers covering for Birmingham bin strikers to vote on industrial action
Hundreds of members of Unite in Birmingham have been on all-out strike since March in a dispute over pay and jobs.
Agency refuse workers brought in to cover for a long-running strike are to be balloted for industrial action over claims of bullying and harassment.
The threat of industrial action by agency workers hired to cover for the strikers makes a settlement to the row even further away.
Unite claimed a growing number of agency staff are refusing to cross the picket lines of striking bin workers due to “unsustainable” workloads and a bullying workplace culture at the council’s refuse department.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Birmingham bin dispute just keeps getting worse because of the complete and utter mismanagement and vindictive behaviour of the council.
“Government ministers and Birmingham councillors need to step in and ensure a fair deal for all Birmingham bin workers, which is the only way strikes will come to an end.”