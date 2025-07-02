Business news live: Gilt yields spike on Reeves exit speculation and CEO of AstraZeneca discusses leaving London
Stock markets updates and business news from Wednesday
The Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey believes that interest rates in the UK are still on a “downward path” and has acknowledged that the uncertainty caused by trade tariffs means businesses are even more cautious about spending. In turn, while the overall impact from them is still yet to be seen, Mr Bailey says tightening rates further could be more harmful.
Elsewhere, reports have suggested the London Stock Exchange’s biggest firm, AstraZeneca, could push for a move in its listing to the US, with the chief executive frustrated by the current environment. The pharmaceutical firm has a market capitalisation of around £160bn.
Meanwhile, savers are feeling the heat from more than one angle right now, with cash ISA limits set to be cut, reform coming to Lifetime ISAs and interest rates expected to drop in August.
Rachel Reeves set to cut cash ISA allowance in blow to savers — here’s what you need to know
Rachel Reeves is set to announce plans to cut the annual allowance for Cash ISAs in a push to encourage people to invest more.
It is expected the chancellor will unveil the measure in her Mansion House speech, which takes place on July 15.
ISAs allow everybody to save or invest up to £20,000 in a tax-free environment, though there are some restrictions on different products in the range – for example, £4,000 a year can go into a Lifetime ISA, which itself is set for reform amid criticism.
Earlier this year, the chancellor was in discussions with City figures over potentially cutting the Cash ISA allowance to the same figure, with the overall aim to get more people investing and earning better returns over the long term, to drive individual wealth higher.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Cash ISA cuts are coming — here’s what you need to know
Deutsche Bank forecasts up to £32bn black hole before Rachel Reeves' budget
Deutsche Bank believes the UK government needs to stay within a £20bn limit with another fiscal ‘black hole’ developing - but forecasts Rachel Reeves could be up to £32bn short by the time of the autumn budget.
Increased borrowing costs, loss of income through trade uncertainty, productivity downgrades and welfare reforms could all add £28bn in borrowing.
The government had £9.9bn in headroom from the spring statement.
Beyond that, the bank forecasts an ability to further raise revenue through further fiscal drag, council tax reform and pension tax relief.
Otherwise, breaking a pledge not to raise taxes might be next - employee National Insurance Contributions being most likely as they could raise nearly £20bn.
Gilt sell-off: Why does it matter?
The rapid selling of gilts, as the government bonds are known, matters because when the price goes down, the yield - what it pays out as interest - goes up.
That means borrowing costs for the government are increased and, as has been a constant theme throughout the year already, the chancellor does not have a lot of head room for any additional expenses.
The sell-off today was the biggest since October 2022 and the mini budget which effectively cost Liz Truss her job as prime minister.
Michelle Lawson, director at Lawson Financial, said: “One things the markets hate is uncertainty. There is more flip-flopping from this government than a beach on a summer's day. The damage they are doing to the economy, public pockets and consumer confidence is a great concern and the markets are reacting as a result.”
Bond sell-off sends borrowing costs up on speculation of Rachel Reeves exit
After that PMQs session and Rachel Reeves reaction, traders immediately sold off 10-year government bonds - known as gilts - to send the yield soaring in little more than an hour.
That came after Keir Starmer apparently dodged the question of whether Ms Reeves’ job as chancellor was safe.
A Labour comment later said “The chancellor is going nowhere. She has the prime minister’s full backing.”
That appears to have at least stemmed the tide, with the yield on 10-year bonds dropping back slightly from 4.67 per cent to 4.62 per cent over the past hour.
Reeves battles tears as Starmer declines to back her staying in post
Chancellor Rachel Reeves appeared to cry in the Commons as Sir Keir Starmer declined to guarantee she would remain in place until the election.
The Prime Minister faced MPs after being forced to scrap key planks of his welfare reforms, leaving an almost £5 billion black hole in Ms Reeves’ spending plans and fuelling speculation she could be forced to hike taxes.
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said Ms Reeves looked “absolutely miserable” and challenged the Prime Minister to say whether the Chancellor would keep her job until the next election.
Sir Keir dodged the question about whether Ms Reeves would be in place for the remainder of the Parliament, saying Mrs Badenoch “certainly won’t”.
Reeves battles tears as Starmer declines to back her staying in post
US stocks set to open flat due to tariff caution
President Trump has been full of soundbites again recently and most are regarding trade tariffs once more.
The approaching end of his 90-day pause in theory means blanket levels of levies will come into play again for those who have not yet agreed trade deals.
But the president wouldn’t confirm whether or not he’d extend that deadline when asked.
US stocks are set to slightly fall today upon opening, no doubt in part due to that investor uncertainty.
Futures show the Nasdaq 100 down 0.2 per cent, the S&P 500 totally flat and the Dow Jones just about up at 0.1 per cent.
Spectris deal rises to £4.7bn as KKR beat Advent in takeover deal
Recently, news broke of London Stock Exchange-listed precision equipment firm Spectris recommending a takeover bid by Advent International.
That near-£4bn bid saw the Spectris share price rise 15 per cent on the day - but now that offer, from Advent, has been gazumped.
Another private equity firm, KKR, have tabled a £4.7bn offer including debt - a 96 per cent premium price to Spectris’s shares level before the initial bid came in.
Spectris shares are up 4 per cent again today on news of that improved offer, with the firm set to leave the FTSE 250 as a result.
Santander shares rise 3% on TSB deal news
Shares in Spanish bank Santander, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, rose more than 3 per cent this morning.
That follows last night’s confirmation that they are set to buy TSB and make the third-largest bank in the UK.
While the purchase still has to be agreed by shareholders and regulators, The Independent understands Santander feel it will make them more able to drive innovation with product offerings.
Santander shares are up 69 per cent across 2025 so far.
Italy fear €20bn hit from tariffs - and more than 100,000 job losses
Italy have given an estimation of a €20bn (£17bn) loss in exports next year, along with 118,000 job losses, if the US sticks to a blanket 10 per cent tariff on EU products.
“Italy does not just export luxury products - with a demand that isn't very sensitive to prices - but mainly machinery, means of transport, and leather goods,” said Confindustria president Emanuele Orsini to national media.
A 10 per cent tariff would be “unsustainable” for Italy, he said, due to the weakness in the dollar which would contribute to an effective 23.5 per cent price rise in the course of a year.
Bank of England ask public about new banknotes design...perhaps they shouldn't
The Bank of England are canvassing public opinion on the design of future banknotes.
Themes, famous faces and history are given as examples by the BoE during the consultation but Brits don’t have the best track record of taking these things too seriously.
Ben Perks, managing director at Orchard Financial Advisers, predicted we would then end up with Banky McBankface if history repeats.
“I remember fondly when the National Oceanography Centre asked the public to name a £200m boat, and we went for Boaty McBoatface,” he pointed out.
“It’s nice of the Bank of England to ask, but we never take these things seriously and I look forward to seeing Joey Essex’s face on a fiver in no time.”
