UK Landscapes: the number one choice in the UK commercial landscaping sector

Founded in 1997 by Andrew Preston, UK Landscapes has over 25 years of experience delivering high-quality landscape solutions across the UK. Andrew’s entrepreneurial vision was to challenge the industry status quo by proving that, with effective management and a directly employed workforce, landscape maintenance could be delivered consistently and to a high standard. That vision quickly turned into reality.

A family business rooted in innovation

The company’s early success attracted several national retailers seeking the same level of quality and consistency. It became a true family business when Andrew’s son, Leigh, joined in 2000 – becoming Managing Director in 2008. Later, his daughter Talia took on the role of Commercial Director.

The Preston family’s philosophy was simple but forward-thinking: leverage technology to build a transparent, accountable service delivered by a directly employed workforce.

To support this, UK Landscapes developed SiteOps, an in-house management portal offering clients full visibility of service delivery. Its standout feature: a self-auditing system that monitors and ensures quality across a national property portfolio.

Growth, diversification and a strong culture

By 2014, UK Landscapes was turning over £10 million, holding contracts with four of the top six national retailers, and employing around 120 staff – all highly trained and deeply invested in the company’s family ethos. This culture fostered stewardship, ownership and pride at every level.

Leigh Preston’s ambition was to expand beyond retail, taking the business’s people-first culture and software-driven approach into new markets. The first move was into the water utilities sector, where the team successfully secured major contracts – including maintenance of landscapes around reservoirs and treatment facilities to support some of the UK’s largest conurbations.

UK Landscapes continued to diversify, growing its project services revenue from £1 million to £4 million in a short time, managing increasingly complex landscape construction projects.

Resilience, transition and new investment

The business proved its resilience through industry and economic challenges, building a reputation for reliability and excellence. With momentum behind them, Leigh recognised that to take the next big step, UK Landscapes needed new investment. In 2021, the company partnered with Mercia Asset Management PLC, a private equity investor, and welcomed Martin Donnachie as Chairman. This marked a significant evolution for the business while preserving its core values.

UK Landscapes is now a £22m+ business (2025 forecast), with over 220 employees delivering services nationwide. The company is focused on three core pillars: grounds maintenance, winter services and project services. These are supported by data-led decision-making and ongoing investment in technology, leadership and talent development. The company remains committed to keeping its family-business culture, one in which ownership, accountability and enjoyment are embedded.

A sustainable future

Environmental sustainability is now central to the organisation’s operations. The leadership team exclusively uses electric vehicles, and the head office is solar powered, with plans underway to transition to full storage heating.

UK Landscapes has also launched Giving Green Back, a carbon-reduction and community-enhancement initiative. Through this program, the business offsets its fleet emissions by planting trees and shrubs for clients at no cost, often as part of community revitalisation projects that promote mental wellbeing and public health.

One particularly innovative Giving Green Back initiative is the Bee Pole Project, a biodiversity program where clients partner with UK Landscapes to install vertical habitats that support pollinators and a wider ecological community of invertebrates. These structures not only enhance the ecological value of the landscapes but also align with broader environmental and corporate social responsibility goals, making nature-positive outcomes part of the service.

A modern business with a family heart

Entering its fourth year with Mercia, UK Landscapes continues to expand – growing into care homes, housing associations, government facilities, petroleum facilities and even defence sector projects. The in-house software is proving invaluable across these new sectors.

UK Landscapes stands out by combining the consistency and values of a family business with the innovation and scalability of a modern enterprise. With a fully aligned leadership team, the company embraces change, values agility and is well-positioned to strengthen partnerships in an increasingly unpredictable world.

We believe in simple but effective solutions, underpinned by data, driven by people and delivered with pride.