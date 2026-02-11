How Bizerba Self Everything brings security and speed to retail

Bizerba is a Business Reporter client

Retail is under pressure: labour shortages, rising costs and shifting expectations demand shopping journeys that are fast, flexible and secure.

This is where Bizerba’s “Self Everything” strategy delivers. The connected, modular approach unites self-checkout, smart scales, object recognition and centralised software management into one data-driven ecosystem.

Retailers often face a core dilemma: speed versus security. Manual checks slow the process, lack of oversight increases shrink and risk, and both erode trust and margins. Self Everything resolves this disharmony through process design that blends user-centricity with data depth.

A standout example is Supersmart. This system validates every basket in real time using AI, visual recognition and weight sensors. Missed or double scans are detected with over 95 per cent accuracy while maintaining up to 120 transactions per hour per station, delivering secure, seamless flows without friction for shoppers.

The benefits extend far beyond checkout. Smart scales, hybrid counters and prepack solutions guarantee freshness while reducing waste and labour costs. With centralised software control, all devices work together: updates roll out consistently and data consolidates into unified dashboards. The result is clear insight for assortment planning, staffing and space management, which in turn leads to better decisions, stronger processes and higher profitability.

Successful adoption starts pragmatically. Bizerba focuses on modular integration with existing IT and POS systems. The goal is to implement technology that empowers people instead of replacing them. Early in-store feedback sharpens processes, boosts acceptance and elevates service quality. Privacy and transparency are addressed proactively so that trust becomes the basis of the transformation.

Looking ahead, the convergence of AI, automation and real-time data will turn stores into fully connected ecosystems. Hybrid service models will combine human expertise with intelligent automation, becoming the new normal for shopping. Self Everything isn’t a passing trend but a path to more freedom for customers and greater resilience for retailers. Service will endure, now supported by technology that finally brings security and speed together.