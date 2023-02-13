For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A crackdown on unregulated Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) schemes is set to protect around 10 million Britons from borrowing what they cannot afford to pay back, ministers said.

The market for BNPL has exploded in recent years, lately buoyed by the cost-of-living crisis, as consumers are attracted to the promise of interest free future payments for items they could not otherwise afford at once.

A typical company such as Klarna allows retailers to offer their products to customers on monthly payment plans lasting six months to three years in return for a commission.

The purchase schemes are popular. Adobe Analytics found that 12 per cent of online purchases made in the UK in January were made with BNPL, and debt service charity StepChange said 27 per cent of Britons had planned to pay use such a scheme to pay for Christmas last year.

However, ministers and campaigners fear that the unregulated nature of BNPL risks people piling up debt with various providers.

Andrew Griffith, city minister, said the government plans to bring the credit schemes under the eye of the Financial Conduct Authority and give consumers a right to take complaints to the ombudsman.

Providers will also have to give consumers key information about their loans and issue credit that is “genuinely affordable”.

The Treasury said it will work with the financial services sector to ensure credit is available to people who struggle to access it.

Several Buy Now Pay Later services have emerged in recent years (Getty)

At the “Financial Inclusion Policy Forum” in Birmingham on Tuesday the minister will meet debt advisors who will help deliver free debt advice to more than 1.5 million people in England over the next three years.

Mr Griffith said: “People should be able to access affordable credit, but with clear protections in place. That is why these proposed regulations are so important.

“Today’s summit will also help regulators and banks better understand the best ways to support people who feel boxed in by debt and open up the financial system to people who find it more difficult to access.”

Recommended Martin Lewis issues warning to anyone who uses a debit card

A summit of banks and debt charities will also be convened on Tuesday by Mr Griffith, who will urge the group to work together to improve financial education and remove the barriers which people with disabilities, like sight loss, can face when accessing financial services.

The total value of loans BNPL schemes has ballooned in the past couple of years after regulation all but killed the predatory payday loans market. A report by Research and Markets.com in November forecast a 35 per cent growth year-on-year for 2022. In the US, the value rose from $2bn (£1.7bn) in 2019 to $24bn in 2021.