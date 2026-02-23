Former Amazon boss set to be next CMA permanent chairman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Amazon executive Doug Gurr is poised to become the permanent chairman of the UK’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), following his nomination by Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle.

Mr Gurr has served as interim chairman since early last year, stepping in after Marcus Bokkerink's departure amid government strategy disputes.

During this period, he has supported government initiatives to boost economic growth by reducing business red tape.

The CMA is also overhauling its merger and acquisition scrutiny, responding to claims it previously hindered UK business growth.

Mr Kyle said: “Under Doug Gurr’s leadership as interim chair, the CMA is playing a key role in delivering the Government’s pro-growth agenda, ensuring the UK is a place where businesses can grow and invest with confidence.

“I look forward to Doug leading the delivery of the CMA’s three-year strategy to drive economic growth and improve household prosperity.”

open image in gallery Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle named Mr Gurr as his preferred candidate to be chairman of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)

Mr Gurr was Amazon’s country manager for the UK until 2020, when he left the US retail tech giant to become a director of the National History Museum.

He will appear before Parliament’s Business and Trade Select Committee on Tuesday before his appointment is officially ratified.

Gurr was appointed as interim chair of the CMA in January 2025 and has now been selected to complete a full five-year term following an open competition for the role.

On Monday, Mr Gurr said: “The Government have been clear in their commitment to delivering economic growth and improving household prosperity.

“I have enjoyed my time at the CMA and can see a clear contribution we can make here through promoting competition and protecting consumers.

“It would be both a pleasure and a privilege to continue this important work.”

open image in gallery Doug Gurr, right, with the Prince and Princess of Wales and botanist Dr Sandy Knapp at the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens in London in September 2025 (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

A spokesperson said: “Free and fair competition and effective consumer protection support growth by putting money back in people’s pockets and driving forward innovation, productivity, investment.

“It comes off the back of the most recent GDP figures, which showed that the UK was the fastest-growing economy in Europe.

“This is down to the economic plan that has been delivered so far, by building a stronger, more secure economy; cutting the cost of living; cutting the national debt; and creating the conditions for growth and investment.”