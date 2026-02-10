Coleen Rooney ups stake in Applied Nutrition as it targets working mothers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coleen Rooney has upped her stake in Applied Nutrition as the health firm aims to attract a wider cohort of consumers including working mothers.

The TV personality, and wife of ex-footballer Wayne Rooney, has significantly increased her shareholding in the company, it said.

It is understood that Ms Rooney has roughly doubled her investment, which remains below the 3% threshold requiring a listed business to disclose it to the London Stock Exchange.

The Liverpool-based company, which is also backed by retailer JD Sports, launched its shares on the London stock markets in 2024 and has reported a growth in sales since.

Ms Rooney was one of the investors in the firm’s flotation after becoming a brand ambassador for the group, although the size of her shareholding has never been disclosed.

She is also the face of a collection of products for Applied Nutrition, including collagen and powders that target sleep, immunity, hydration and debloating.

Her involvement has helped the business capture a wider demographic of customers, as the sports nutrition market is typically viewed as a more male-dominated field.

Coleen Rooney said: “Combining a healthy lifestyle with exercise helps me feel good about myself and provides the energy required for a busy mum of four boys especially now that I have gone back to working on several projects and opportunities.”

She said she “couldn’t be happier” about her decision to invest in the growing business, adding: “I am excited about the future of the company as it expands into new markets and products and have decided to invest further.”

Applied Nutrition’s chief executive Thomas Ryder said: “Coleen has played an important role in broadening our customer base and increasing brand awareness among a wider, health-conscious audience.”

Applied Nutrition mainly operates by selling its products to other businesses, including retailers, grocers, gyms and sports clubs, targeting consumers from professional athletes to people wanting to lose weight.