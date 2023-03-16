Credit Suisse: US insists banking system ‘sound’ as Swiss lender’s stock recovers – latest
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says US banking system sounds as Wall Street banks move to support First Republic
Credit Suisse to borrow €51 billion from Swiss central bank
Larger US banks have agreed to deposit $30bn in San Francisco-based First Republic Bank as a sign of confidence in the banking system.
A consortium of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and JP Morgan will deposit approximately $20bn, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley will deposit another $5bn, and Truist, PNC, US Bancorp, State Street, and Bank of New York Mellon will deposit around $1bn each.
On Thursday morning, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee that the US banking system remains sound and Americans can feel confident that their deposits will be there when needed.
In remarks at a budget hearing, Yellen said “decisive and forceful” actions taken this week by the US government to shore up public confidence in the banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank underscored its resolve to protect depositors.
Meanwhile, troubled Swiss bank Credit Suisse saw its shares jump by more than 30 per cent as trading opened in Zurich on Thursday after turning to the central bank in a bid to temper fears over its finances. The lender would borrow up to 50bn Swiss francs (£44bn, $54bn) from the Swiss National Bank to strengthen its liquidity.
Dow closes up 370 points as Wall St banks step to aid First Republic
Wall Street’s main indexes rebounded strongly on Thursday after news and then confirmation that some of the US’s largest financial institutions were coming to the aid of First Republic Bank.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index went up 371.98 points, or 1.17%, to close at 32,246.55 points. The S&P 500 added 1.76% to close at 3,960.34. The Nasdaq Composite increased by 2.48% to 11,717.28.
11 banks to deposit $30bn in First Republic
A group of financial institutions has agreed to deposit $30 billion in First Republic to demonstrate confidence in the US banking system, the banks announced on Thursday afternoon.
London market recovers some lost ground, but remains depressed
Shares in the FTSE 100 managed to regain some of their lost ground on Thursday after a yo-yo session which saw the index fluctuate as much as 130 points between its high and low point.
The bounce-back helped the index jump to 7,410 by the end of the day, a rise of 65.58 points or 0.9% after Swiss authorities agreed an emergency £45 billion loan with Credit Suisse overnight.
But it was far from enough to regain the losses from Wednesday, when the FTSE had its worst single day of trading in three years – since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.
FTSE recovers some lost ground, but remains depressed amid global jitters
The FTSE has dropped close to 6% in just the last five days of trading, having traded at close to 7,900 on Thursday.
What’s at stake if Credit Suisse goes bust?
Thomas Kingsley breaks down how the Swiss lender and investment bank got into its current position and whether we should be worried.
What happened to Credit Suisse and what’s at stake if it goes bust?
The Asian and Australian stock markets fell following the panic
Signature Bank’s rapid collapse stunned the industry — what happened?
Signature Bank’s collapse came stunningly fast, leaving behind the question of whether there was a fundamental flaw in the way it did business — or if it was just a victim of the panic that spread after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.
There were few outward signs that Signature Bank was crumbling before the New York Department of Financial Services on Sunday seized the bank’s assets and asked the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp to take over its operations. The FDIC will run it as Signature Bridge Bank until it can be sold.
But leading up to the takeover, there were calls on social media warning depositors to get their funds out of the bank — and those were followed by a real-life frenzy of withdrawals. There hasn’t yet been a public accounting of exactly how much money was withdrawn from the bank with a history of being friendlier than most in the US to the cryptocurrency industry.
NY bank's demise: Contagion or a problem with the business?
A New York-based bank's demise was stunningly fast
More details on big US banks possibly bolstering First Republic
Per CNBC:
A group of financial institutions are in talks to deposit $30bn in First Republic in what’s meant to be a sign of confidence in the banking system, sources told CNBC’s David Faber.
The deal is not done yet, the sources said, and the amounts were a moving target. The plan does not call for an acquisition of First Republic.
Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase will contribute about $5bn apiece, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley will deposit around $2.5bn, the sources said. Truist, PNC, US Bancorp, M&T Bank and Capital One will deposit about $1bn each.
AP Factcheck: Are ‘woke’ policies linked to bank’s demise
As Wall Street reels from the swift demise of Silicon Valley Bank — the biggest American bank failure since the 2008 financial meltdown — some social media users are honing in on a single culprit: its socially aware, or “woke,” agenda.
But the Santa Clara-based institution’s professed commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, wasn’t a driver of the bank’s collapse, say banking and financial experts. Its poor investment strategies and a customer base prone to make devastating bank runs were.
Here’s a closer look at the facts.
FACT FOCUS: Claims link ‘woke’ policies to bank’s demise
Some social media users are honing in on a single culprit that led to the demise of Silicon Valley Bank: its socially aware, or “woke,” agenda
Credit Suisse shares rebound but doubters remain
Credit Suisse shares rebounded on Thursday after getting a lifeline from the Swiss central bank to shore up investor confidence but the rally lost ground against a febrile backdrop.
The Swiss bank’s announcement that it would make use of a $54bn loan from the Swiss National Bank helped stem heavy selling in financial markets on Thursday and prompted a modest rally in European equities.
Some in the market welcomed the news, others were cautious. JP Morgan analysts said the loan from the SNB would not be enough to soothe investor concerns and the “status quo was no longer an option”, leaving a takeover of Credit Suisse as the most likely outcome.
Last week’s collapse of two regional US banks has raised made investors and bank customers worry about the resilience of the financial system in the face of rising global interest rates.
Reuters
Lacking insight and loving a buzzword, GOP claims ‘woke banks’ to blame
For months, right-wing media figures and Republican elected officials have blamed a “woke” agenda for what they perceive is the collapse of American institutions, from its schools and workplaces to the banks that facilitate their businesses.
The historic failure of Silicon Valley Bank is likely the result of a host of compounded factors that have nothing to do with so-called “wokeness,” from Donald Trump-era cuts to regulations that were put in place during the last financial crisis to the bank’s untenable concentration in an explosion of venture capital firms and tech startups as it careened into reality, rising interest rates and panic.
Yet Republican lawmakers have continued to return to their catch-all scapegoat – using “woke” as an umbrella term for anything related to diversity, progressive political platforms, LGBT+ inclusivity, antiracism initiatives or environmental activism – while advancing a nationwide legislative agenda singularly devoted to its destruction.
Alex Woodward reports.
Republicans blame ‘wokeness’ for Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse
Right-wing media and GOP officials falsely turn to catch-all boogeyman after historic financial failure
Senior Democrats hand back Silicon Valley Bank donations
Top Democrats in Congress are vowing to return campaign contributions tied to Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the tech industry lender which failed last week after a bank run and was temporarily taken over by federal legislators.
Josh Marcus has the details.
Democrats hand back Silicon Valley Bank donations following bank’s collapse
Federal regulators seeking to sell bank
