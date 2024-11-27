Steve Byrne is the CEO of Travel Counsellors, a community of over 2,000 independent travel entrepreneurs, who run their own businesses powered by the Travel Counsellors platform.

Started 30 years ago in the North West of England, the company has grown to be a £1 billion turnover business operating in six countries, thanks in no small part to the power of networking.

Steve is excited about further future growth, driven by creating the best experience for Travel Counsellors’ customers and further investment in the platform.