Senior doctors in England willing to strike, BMA says

The majority of senior doctors in England are willing to take industrial action over pay, the British Medical Association (BMA) has said.

It comes as representatives of consultants and SAS (speciality and associate specialist) doctors prepare to meet Health Secretary Wes Streeting for talks next week.

Indicative ballots launched by the BMA in July found 67% of the consultants who took part would be willing to walk out while 82% of SAS doctors are in favour of industrial action.

When asked if they were prepared to strike, some 10,763 out of 16,082 consultants said yes.

Meanwhile, 2,409 out of 2,952 SAS doctors also said yes when asked about industrial action, including strikes.

According to the BMA, this year’s 4% pay uplift for the medics still represents a 26% real-terms pay cut for consultants compared to 2008/09 and a 24% cut for SAS doctors.

Dr Helen Neary and Dr Shanu Datta, co-chairs of the union’s consultants committee, said: “This is a clear sign of our members’ deep concern over the erosion to their pay, pensions and the value placed in their professionalism, not just in the most recent year, but over the last decade and more.

“Consultants’ pay is still more than a quarter down on 2008 levels, and lagging way behind other professions, which are well on the way to – or have already experienced – having their pay restored.”

Consultants in England were involved in strikes between July and October 2023.

Dr Neary and Dr Datta added: “We know from our dispute two years ago that taking industrial action does not come lightly for consultants, but these responses show that they are still willing to stand up to secure much-needed improvements to their working lives and conditions; changes that are so needed to keep consultants and their expertise working here, seeing patients, leading services, innovating treatments, and ultimately improving the health of the wider population.

“We know that the Secretary of State understands that his and the Government’s ambitions to improve health services and the health of the nation cannot be done without our most expert clinicians, and we look forward to discussing how the country can both recruit and retain consultants, and avoid them having to take to the picket line once more.”

Dr Ujjwala Mohite, chairwoman of the BMA’s SAS committee, said: “SAS doctors are the unsung heroes of the NHS – hardworking, but for too long overlooked and undervalued.

“Today’s results show that this invaluable group of doctors will no longer take this lying down, and are willing to stand up and be recognised.

“SAS doctors are tired of being taken for granted, and are willing to fight for improvements to pay, career progression and development, so they are no longer the ‘forgotten workforce’.

“The Government ignores this senior medical workforce at its peril, and we’re looking forward to getting around the table to discuss how ministers can properly value and support SAS doctors so that they can excel and continue to offer their full potential to patients and the NHS.”

The survey results come amid a dispute between the Government and resident doctors in England over pay.

The medics – previously known as junior doctors – staged strikes from July 25 to July 30 and are currently in negotiations.