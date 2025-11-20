Number of new homes per year in England falls to near-decade low

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of new homes added to England’s housing stock each year has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a decade, figures show.

Some 208,600 new dwellings were created in England in 2024/25, down 6% from 221,409 in the previous 12 months.

There were 190,602 new builds, 17,708 properties that saw a change of use from non-domestic to residential, plus 3,846 conversions between houses and flats, according to data published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

A further 1,076 other types of homes were added, such as caravans and house boats, while there were 4,632 demolitions.

The total of 208,600 additional new homes is the lowest for a financial year since 2015/16, when the figure was 195,534.

The number of new homes supplied in England – defined as “net additional dwellings” – is based on local authority estimates of gains and losses.

The Government has pledged to deliver 1.5 million new homes in England over the course of this parliament, which is due to last until summer 2029.

This would require an average of 300,000 homes per year.

Separate figures published by the MHCLG alongside the annual data suggest 124,800 new homes have been delivered in England so far this financial year (from April 1 to November 9), while 275,600 have been delivered since the start of the current parliament on July 9 2024.

Net additional dwellings are “the primary and comprehensive measure of total housing supply”, the MHCLG said.

The annual total hit 248,591 in 2019/20: the highest number of new homes in any financial year so far this century.