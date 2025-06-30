Business news live: UK economy grew 0.7% and financial advice rules get ‘once in a generation’ overhaul
Stock markets updates and business news from Monday
The UK’s economy has been confirmed as having grown by 0.7 per cent in the first quarter, January to March, with services and production the main contributors in what was a big boost in the early part of the year for Rachel Reeves and Labour’s plans for growth.
However, GDP is estimated to have fallen 0.3 per cent in April, largely through services output, and the UK - like much of the rest of the world - has faced huge uncertainty since then through factors such as Donald Trump’s tariffs, higher than expected inflation and continued escalations in the MIddle East.
Elsewhere, in stock markets the FTSE 100 grew slightly last week, 0.28 per cent, and finished the week strongly as the price of oil steadied and investors began to look for risk-on assets once more.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
UK economy grew by 0.7 per cent in Q1
From January to March of this year, the UK economy grew 0.7 per cent - in large part supported by production and services.
It’s already expected that a slowdown is to be seen for April, and a lot has happened since then - tariffs, Middle East missiles, trade deals, inflation and more - but Thomas Pugh, chief economist at RSM UK, still expects overall annual growth to come in positive.
“There will be an inevitable slowdown in Q2 (April-June), but we think underlying growth is still positive and expect annual growth of a little over 1 per cent.
“Although headline growth remained at 0.7 per cent at the start of the year, there was a significant change in the drivers of growth. Consumer spending was revised up while total investment was revised down from 2.9 per cent to 2.0 per cent. This makes sense, as the huge jump in the saving rate had seemed at odds with strengthening consumer confidence and the improvement in consumer-facing services.
“Looking ahead, Q2 will look substantially worse than Q1 as there is some payback from activity brought forward to avoid taxes and tariffs. We are expecting growth of 0.2 per cent q/q, but underlying growth remains positive. The big question now is whether the recent string of weak data in retail sales and employment is a one-off, due to the initial shock of tax increases and tariffs, or whether it’s the start of a new trend. We suspect it’s more likely to be the former. Now that uncertainty has started to recede, consumer confidence is rebounding, and business surveys point to the worst of the labour market pain being behind us.
“That said, the economy is facing more headwinds in the second half of the year than it did in Q1, uncertainty remains elevated, inflation will be around 3.5 per cent and wage growth will probably slow further.
“That means growth is unlikely to get back to the heady heights of Q1’s 0.7 per cent anytime soon. Overall, we expect growth of around 1.2 per cent this year.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments