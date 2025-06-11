Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Business news – live: FTSE 100 close to record high as stock markets open

Market reaction and business news on Wednesday ahead of the government’s spending review

Karl Matchett
Wednesday 11 June 2025 08:13 BST
(Getty Images)

The FTSE 100 closed just short of a new record high yesterday, but Wednesday brings a new set of factors which may sway investor sentiment, including Rachel Reeves detailing her spending review, which is expected to included £5bn in cuts.

Final results are due from the likes of Revolution Beauty - under the microscope with Frasers recently - while overnight markets in Asia reacted by pushing higher after another day of trade talks in London between Washington and Beijing.

Further reaction is expected to the news of the FCA giving the Pisces stock market for private companies the go-ahead, while speculation around the Bank of England preparing to lower interest rates once more next week also arose following lowered employment data and slowing salary growth.

Here’s all the latest news around business, money and the stock markets today:

Wednesday business watchlist: Rachel Reeves, Revolution Beauty and more

Here’s a run-down of the headline events worth watching out for across the coming hours.

Wednesday financials are coming from (among others) Frontier Developments, Ibstock, Worldwide Healthcare Trust and Revolution Beauty.

The latter is notable as Frasers owner Mike Ashley has signalled that if a bid is forthcoming for Revolution Beauty, it will be an all-cash offer.

Its market value is now around £20m after a big slump this year.

Rachel Reeves’ spending review is the big focus of businesses and taxpayers alike today too - that’s coming at 12.30pm with a Treasury briefing sometime after 1pm.

We’ll also bring you the latest on currency exchanges, commodities and of course how the major markets are doing.

Karl Matchett11 June 2025 08:11

FTSE100 to open just shy of record high

On Tuesday, the FTSE 100 closed at 8853.08p - just shy of the all time high set in March, of 8871.31p.

The index did push beyond that mark during the day, before falling back somewhat in the late afternoon.

Perhaps today will be see the new high ushered in - but there’s lots to digest across the day before that’s the case.

Karl Matchett11 June 2025 08:01

Business news - live updates

Good morning and welcome to our new live blog coverage of the UK’s business and stock markets news.

Every weekday, we’ll be bringing you market reaction, share price changes, company news and everything related to business and finance around the UK.

Karl Matchett11 June 2025 07:56

