FTSE 100 falls after Credit Suisse sold to UBS in emergency rescue deal

Britain’s FTSE 100 plunged by nearly a full percentage point in early morning trading on Monday despite USB’s £2.7 billion rescue deal to save troubled lender Credit Suisse.

The takeover, announced on Sunday night, failed to convince spooked investors concerned about another meltdown in the global banking system, with 0.7 per cent shaved off the value of the 100 biggest firms listed in the UK.

The FTSE 250 was also down 1 per cent, with banking stocks across the two indexes slumping by 5.3 per cent.

Markets in Asia were struggling earlier in the morning, with shares in Hong Kong falling by more than 3 per cent as the banking sector took a battering.

“With Credit Suisse shareholders and some bondholders taking a huge hit, banks in Asia have taken a hit on similar concerns about (some of their) bond-holding values,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

“While the weekend deal still presents the Swiss National Bank and Swiss Government with untold headaches, with the size of the newly merged bank set to dwarf the size of the Swiss economy.

“The phrase too big to fail really does spring to mind here, and this morning’s weakness in Asia markets serves to reinforce concerns about these types of writedowns and any spillover effects on the rest of the banking sector.”

The Credit Suisse deal was announced on Sunday evening, as UBS agreed to pay around £2.7 billion for its former rival. The deal was brokered by the same Swiss regulators which had on Wednesday said they would lend up to £45 billion to Credit Suisse to keep it afloat.

Around 17 billion dollars (£14 billion) of Credit Suisse bonds were wiped out in the deal (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The bank has had troubles for years but was pushed over the edge last week because of market jitters sparked by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in the US, which was a mid-sized lender.

But the rescue deal with UBS is not expected to calm markets much. Around $17 billion (£14 billion) worth of Credit Suisse bonds were wiped out as part of the deal.

“Having come off the worst week for European equity markets this year, volatility looks set to continue this week now that the fate of Credit Suisse appears to have finally been sealed,” Mr Hewson said.

UBS’s merger was welcomed internationally, with the US Federal Reserve and Treasury saying Switzerland had moved to “support financial stability”.

British chancellor Jeremy Hunt and the Bank of England have also hailed the deal.

The 167-year-old Credit Suisse was brought to the brink of financial calamity last week despite a £45bn emergency loan from Switzerland’s central bank.

