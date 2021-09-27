Fuel crisis – live: Supplies could return to normal ‘in coming days’ says industry as pump prices soar
Follow all the latest developments
The lorry driver shortage in the UK is a consequence of Brexit and low wages, according to the man set to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor.
Olaf Scholz, leader of the SDP, said the free movement of labour was an EU benefit that the UK had chosen to leave behind.
“We worked very hard to convince the British not to leave the union. Now they decided different and I hope they will manage the problems coming from that,” he said.
Many petrol stations around the UK remain dry and unions have called on the government to use emergency powers to give key workers priority for fuel.
The British Medical Association warned that as pumps run dry “there is a real risk that NHS staff won’t be able to do their jobs”. The Royal College of Nursing and the Unison and GMB unions also called for priority.
Meanwhile, Edwin Atema, leader of the Federation of Dutch Trade Unions has said that EU drivers will not be returning to help the UK “get out of the s***”.
He said the 10,000 short-term visas that the British government was considering would not be enough to tempt drivers.
Fuel shortage ‘poses no risk to ambulance services'
Ambulance trusts across England have said there is currently no risk to their services with some having reserves of fuel that could last as long as several weeks.
The Association of Ambulance Chief Executives said it backed the idea of prioritising fuel for staff but said there was no wider problem that would affect 999 responses.
It comes after four unions – British Medical Association, Royal College of Nursing, Unison, and GMB – called on the government to allow health and care workers to have priority for fuel at petrol stations so that they can travel to and from work.
Health correspondent Shaun Lintern reports
Ambulance chiefs say they have enough fuel and urge public not to panic buy
‘We urge the public to be sensible, only buy the fuel they require’
Police urge public not to call them about petrol station congestion
Police forces have appealed for motorists to stop calling them to complain about queues at petrol stations.
Essex Police said it has received more than 100 calls about traffic around petrol stations since Friday.
“We know it’s frustrating but unless there’s a collision or a crime has been committed, being stuck in traffic isn’t a reason to call us,” a spokesperson added.
“We’d also urge people not to abuse staff at petrol stations.”
Home affairs correspondent Lizzie Dearden has the details
Police tell public to stop calling about petrol station queues
Some regional forces start contingency planning but police vehicles currently unaffected, senior officers say
Fuel delivery drivers balloted over possible strike action
A number of drivers at a company that handles fuel deliveries for BP are considering strike action over pay.
The vote over pay currently affects about 10 workers at the firm Hoyer, Bloomberg reports.
The result will be out on Friday, a spokesman for the Unite the union has said.
Portsmouth newspaper The News reported that the Unite members work for Hoyer at the BP fuel terminal in Hamble, Hampshire.
Public services in Surrey consider declaring major incident
Surrey County Council’s Conservative leader Tim Oliver said the option will be considered by the local resilience forum, which includes the local NHS and police, on Monday evening.
He said: “We have been experiencing the same problems as everyone else so we are deciding whether or not to declare a major incident which would give the forum powers to prioritise key workers.
“We have got access to fuel supplies which we can designate for priority workers so social workers can be given a card which enables them to access those supplies.
“We have also got our own electric vehicles so our role would be to coordinate that activity so those people who need to travel can.”
Some prison officers unable to get to work – union
Prison officers are unable to get into work because of the shortage of fuel at petrol stations.
Mark Fairhurst, the national chairman of the Prison Officers’ Association (POA), said he was receiving reports of workers being unable to turn up for shifts because they cannot get any fuel and called for the matter to be addressed “urgently”.
On Twitter, he said: “Getting reports of staff being unable to attend for duty because they have no fuel and unable to fill up anywhere.
“No contingencies in place and no desire from Government to address this. If we can’t get staff on duty we can’t unlock. This needs to be addressed urgently.”
The PO union represents prison guards and staff at correctional and secure psychiatric facilities.
Interest in electric vehicles spikes during fuel crisis
Electric vehicle (EV) companies are seeing the number of enquiries soar by more than half amid the fuel panic-buying crisis.
Searches online increased by 56 per cent on Sunday 26 September 26 alone, data from car marketplace carwow shows.
Searches for EVs on the site increased by 28 per cent on Friday 24 September compared with the previous week, and 43 per cent on Saturday 25 September.
Sepi Arani, director of trade at carwow, said: “The fuel supply crisis and the scenes of panic at the pumps could prove to be the most influential switching event ever, with more people than ever considering switching to electric.
“The levels of demand for EVs through carwow this weekend have been completely unprecedented and are genuine proof that more people want to make the switch.
“After a weekend of queuing, frustration and hysteria, having the option to charge your vehicle from the comfort of your own home, or from a public charging point, seems like bliss for more and more people.”
Fuel levels to be back to ‘normal in coming days’ – industry
The UK fuel industry has issued a joint statement saying that it expects fuel supply will be back to “normal” in coming days.
The statement is from companies including BP, Shell and Esso.
The statement issued by the government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said: “There is plenty of fuel at UK refineries and terminals, and as an industry we are working closely with the government to help ensure fuel is available to be delivered to stations across the country.
“As many cars are now holding more fuel than usual, we expect that demand will return to its normal levels in the coming days, easing pressures on fuel station forecourts. We would encourage everyone to buy fuel as they usually would.
“We remain enormously grateful to all forecourt staff and HGV drivers for working tirelessly to maintain supplies during this time.”
Some petrol stations should be reserved for key workers – Khan
Sadiq Khan is calling for designated petrol stations for key workers and cab drivers.
The Mayor of London is lobbying the government to reserve fuel stations for essential workers, the BBC reports, amid the ongoing panic-buying of petrol and diesel.
He said: “In the fuel crisis of September 2000, the government brought in rules designating specific filling stations for essential workers, enabling the capital to keep moving.”
It comes after four unions – GMB, Unison, Royal College of Nursing, and the British Medical Association – said that the government should enable priority access to fuel for essential workers, especially those in health and care sectors.
Fuel crisis could force schools to return to remote learning
Schools could be forced to close and move lessons online as petrol crisis disruption deepens, headteachers have warned.
Thomas Kingsley has the full report
Fuel crisis could force schools to return to remote learning
Fuel shortages have caused deadlock traffic across the country and left many without access to fuel
Bedfordshire NHS organisation held emergency meeting after staff stuck without fuel
At least one NHS organisation has suffered a staff shortage due to the fuel crisis, doctor advocacy group EveryDoctor said.
A hospital consultant in Bedfordshire told the group, which represents 1,700 doctors: “We had an emergency discussion this morning. Two consultants in our department are out and can’t get to work. Two others on reserve. All four petrol stations within four miles of our hospital are closed with no fuel.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies