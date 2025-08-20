Train passengers face potential 5.8% fares hike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Regulated train fares in England may increase by 5.8% next year, based on a measure of inflation announced on Wednesday.

The Office for National Statistics said Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation rose to 4.8% in July.

The Government has not confirmed how it will determine the cap on regulated fare rises in 2026, but this year’s 4.6% hike was one percentage point above RPI in July 2024.

If that formula is used to set next year’s fare increase, the cost of train travel will jump by 5.8%.

Train punctuality in Britain is at its lowest level in more than five years.

Ben Plowden, chief executive of lobby group Campaign for Better Transport, said: “Today’s inflation figure could mean a big fare rise for rail passengers next year, especially if the Government decides to go with an above-inflation increase like we saw this year.

“With the railways now moving under public control, the fundamental question for the Government is how to use its role in setting fares policy to deliver a more affordable rail network and encourage more people to travel on it.

“Next year’s annual rise represents the first real opportunity for the Government to show passengers – both current and future – just how it plans to do this.”

About 45% of fares on Britain’s railways are regulated by the Westminster, Scottish and Welsh Governments.

They include season tickets on most commuter journeys, some off-peak return tickets on long-distance routes, and flexible tickets for travel around major cities.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said there will be an update on changes to regulated fares later this year.

Operators set rises in unregulated fares, although these are likely to be very close to regulated ticket increases because their decisions are heavily influenced by governments.

Office of Rail and Road figures show trains in Britain reached 66.7% of scheduled stops within a minute of the timetable in the year to July 19.

That is the worst performance since the year to May 30 2020.

Some operators are currently struggling with dry weather.

A lack of moisture in clay soil embankments has disturbed track levels, preventing trains from safely travelling at full speed in parts of south-west and south-east England.

A DfT spokesperson said: “The Transport Secretary has made clear her number one priority is getting the railways back to a place where people can rely on them.

“The Government is putting passengers at the heart of its plans for public ownership and Great British Railways (GBR), delivering the services they deserve and driving growth.

“No decisions have been made on next year’s rail fares but our aim is that prices balance affordability for both passengers and taxpayers.”

The Government is nationalising train operators as their contracts expire.

GBR is an upcoming public sector body that will oversee Britain’s rail infrastructure and train operation.