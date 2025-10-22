Heineken reveals UK bucking trend of global beer sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Global brewing giant Heineken has reported a dip in sales over recent months, attributing the downturn to weakening demand for beer and challenging global economic conditions.

The company, also behind Birra Moretti and Amstel, saw its third-quarter revenues fall by 4 per cent year-on-year, reaching €8.7 billion (£7.6 billion).

This decline was largely driven by a significant drop in beer sales volumes across North America, South America, and Europe.

However, UK consumers bucked the wider trend, with sales of Cruzcampo soaring and the Irish stout brand Murphy’s experiencing a notable surge in popularity.

It came as average prices rose over the period to mitigate inflationary pressures, and due to it selling a greater proportion of premium products.

The business cautioned that it was likely to sell less beer over 2025 due to weaker consumer demand.

Profit growth for the year is set to be “towards the lower end” of its 4% to 8% forecast range as a result.

Heineken’s Murphy’s Stout benefited from being sold in more pubs and bars in recent months ( David Parry Media Assignments/PA )

Heineken, which is one of the world’s largest brewers, reported a “tough beer market” particularly in the US, where consumer sentiment was weaker and the economic environment had been affected by fears of a trade war.

Chief executive of the Dutch business, Dolf van den Brink, said “macroeconomic volatility” deepening in recent months had created a “challenging environment”.

“We expect consumer confidence and demand to recover when conditions normalise,” he said.

Nevertheless, the global company reported sales growth in parts of Africa, Vietnam and China.

It also said beer volumes edged higher in the UK, outperforming the rest of Europe, with the volume of sales of its Spanish lager Cruzcampo growing by more than 50%.

Sales of premium cider brand Inch’s were also boosted in the UK, while Murphy’s Stout was strengthened having been brought into more pubs and bars.