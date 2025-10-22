Heineken reveals UK bucking trend of global beer sales
Heineken has reported that beer sales are on a global downturn – apart from in the UK
Global brewing giant Heineken has reported a dip in sales over recent months, attributing the downturn to weakening demand for beer and challenging global economic conditions.
The company, also behind Birra Moretti and Amstel, saw its third-quarter revenues fall by 4 per cent year-on-year, reaching €8.7 billion (£7.6 billion).
This decline was largely driven by a significant drop in beer sales volumes across North America, South America, and Europe.
However, UK consumers bucked the wider trend, with sales of Cruzcampo soaring and the Irish stout brand Murphy’s experiencing a notable surge in popularity.
It came as average prices rose over the period to mitigate inflationary pressures, and due to it selling a greater proportion of premium products.
The business cautioned that it was likely to sell less beer over 2025 due to weaker consumer demand.
Profit growth for the year is set to be “towards the lower end” of its 4% to 8% forecast range as a result.
Heineken, which is one of the world’s largest brewers, reported a “tough beer market” particularly in the US, where consumer sentiment was weaker and the economic environment had been affected by fears of a trade war.
Chief executive of the Dutch business, Dolf van den Brink, said “macroeconomic volatility” deepening in recent months had created a “challenging environment”.
“We expect consumer confidence and demand to recover when conditions normalise,” he said.
Nevertheless, the global company reported sales growth in parts of Africa, Vietnam and China.
It also said beer volumes edged higher in the UK, outperforming the rest of Europe, with the volume of sales of its Spanish lager Cruzcampo growing by more than 50%.
Sales of premium cider brand Inch’s were also boosted in the UK, while Murphy’s Stout was strengthened having been brought into more pubs and bars.