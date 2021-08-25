Iceland boss fears Brexit-linked supply chain chaos could ‘cancel’ Christmas

The boss of supermarket chain Iceland has warned that the Brexit-linked supply chain crisis could “cancel” Christmas.

Speaking to Radio 4’s Today programme, Managing director of Iceland, Richard Walker, said: “The reason for sounding the alarm now is that we’ve already had one Christmas cancelled at the last minute and I’d hate this one to be problematic as well.”

He revealed that the retail giant is suffering daily shortages of food and drink products because of a chronic lack of lorry drivers. Iceland is currently operating shortfall of a 100 full time drivers and Mr Walker warned that this “is impacting the food supply chain on a daily basis”.

He added: “We’ve had deliveries cancelled for the first time since the pandemic began, about 30-40 deliveries a day. Things like bread, fast-moving lines, are being cancelled in about 100 stores a day.

“Soft drinks are 50 per cent less in terms of volume, so it is having an affect at shelf.”

His comments follow similar warnings from the boss of supermarket Co-op, Steve Murrells, who has said that “the shortages are at the worse level than at any time I have seen”.

Mr Walker revealed that stores were selling out of bread and “struggling to replenish as quickly as we need”. He warned that the continuing problems will start to affect the Christmas period, saying: “Of course we’ve got Christmas round the corner in retail. We start to stock build really from September onwards for what is a hugely important time of year.

“We’ve got a lot of good to transport between now and Christmas and a strong supply chain is vital for everyone.”

Speaking about whether the chaos had been caused by Brexit, he said: “Yes I think so. But it is a self-inflicted wound. I wouldn’t say it’s an inevitable consequence of Brexit.”

He elaborated, saying: “This is caused by the Government’s failure to appreciate the importance of HGV drivers and the work they do for us.”

He called on ministers to add HGV lorry drivers to the essential and skilled worker list. “These HGV drivers have kept the show on the road for 18 months during the pandemic and it is criminal that we are not viewing them as skilled workers.”

The supply chain chaos is forcing retail giants to reduce the products on offer in their stores, with The Independent revealing yesterday that McDonalds had run out of milkshakes and bottled drinks.

Grocery shoppers will also face less choice in the supermarket aisles as the chief executive of the Co-operative Group said that the food shortages were the worst he has known.

Steve Murrells told The Times that the company was having to reduce some food ranges because of “Brexit and issues caused by Covid”.