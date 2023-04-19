Inflation falls slightly after shock February increase

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Inflation fell slightly to 10.1 per cent last month after a shock rise in February. The figure represents a return to falling inflation after the shock 10.4 per cent increase in February which was caused by soaring food prices.

Vegetable shortages helped push food and non-alcohol prices up 18 per cent year-on-year, reflecting the sharpest increase in more than 45 years.

However, despite the fall of inflation, households are still expected to face pressure on their finances for the coming months but policymakers will be keen to see a return to the expected pattern of cooling prices.

Investec, a financial services company, said: “Following the significant upside surprise in the February numbers, we expect a clear easing back to have taken place in March.”

They said a drop was largely driven by lower petrol prices as demand continues to recover globally, particularly given that the new data will compare with March 2022, where prices shot higher following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Investec added that “supply chain disruptions and lower shipping costs” were also behind the falling goods prices.

Deutsche Bank senior economist Sanjay Raja added that a “reversal of very strong clothing inflation” could also help broader inflation drop again.

A notable drop in inflation could help mortgage-holders, the Bank of England is hoping.

At the Bank’s previous meeting last month, it said there were signs inflation was peaking, increasing expectations it could pause rate hikes.

In the previous meeting, interest rates were lifted by 0.25 percentage points to a 14-year high of 4.25 per cent.

The latest inflation update comes one day after the ONS revealed that regular pay excluding bonuses rose by 6.6 per cent over the three months to February, but was down 3.4 per cent once CPI is taken into account.