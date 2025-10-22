Where has inflation gone up and down? Air fares, food prices and more

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s annual inflation rate remained unchanged at 3.8% last month, as rising costs for petrol, air travel, and chocolate were balanced by easing prices in live entertainment, rail tickets, and cleaning equipment.

Air fares presented the most significant upward pressure, with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reporting a 5.5% average increase in September compared to a year earlier. This marked a sharp reversal from August, when fares had decreased by 3.5% year-on-year.

Although petrol prices were 2.1% lower than a year ago, this represented a smaller annual drop than August’s 5.7% decline, reflecting a rise in the cost of filling up at the pumps.

Diesel prices showed a similar trend, with no change year on year in September, compared with a drop of 3.8% in August.

open image in gallery UK inflation rate for selected items ( PA/ONS )

Chocolate, margarine, soft drinks, ready meals and fruit all saw a higher rate of annual inflation last month than in August.

The rate was particularly high for chocolate, with prices up by an average of 18.1% compared with a year ago – an even bigger jump than the 15.4% increase recorded the previous month.

Inflation also accelerated in September for men’s and women’s clothing, along with the cost of staying in hotels.

Helping to offset all of these upwards pressures was a sharp slowdown in the rate of inflation for attending live events.

The average price of tickets for the theatre, a concert or the cinema was up just 0.1% year on year in September, compared with 7.0% in August.

Inflation eased for many everyday groceries, including crisps, ice cream, mineral water, fruit juice, potatoes, cheese, eggs and bread.

open image in gallery The UK inflation rate from September 2022 to September 2025 ( PA/ONS )

A handful of items recorded a swing from positive inflation in August to negative inflation in September, including children’s shoes, fridges, fish and jam.

Annual food price inflation stood at 4.3% last month, down from 4.8% in August.

Below are some examples of how the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rate has eased or accelerated.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to August, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to September.

Examples where annual inflation has accelerated (ranked by the size of change):

Passenger air travel: August down 3.5%, September up 5.5%

August down 3.5%, September up 5.5% Chocolate: Aug up 15.4%, Sep up 18.1%

Aug up 15.4%, Sep up 18.1% Margarine & other vegetable fats: Aug up 2.6%, Sep up 3.7%

Aug up 2.6%, Sep up 3.7% Men’s clothes: Aug up 0.4%, Sep up 1.4%

Aug up 0.4%, Sep up 1.4% Soft drinks: Aug up 5.2%, Sep up 6.0%

Aug up 5.2%, Sep up 6.0% Hotels & similar accommodation: Aug up 2.0%, Sep up 2.7%

Aug up 2.0%, Sep up 2.7% Ready-made meals : Aug up 6.1%, Sep up 6.7%

: Aug up 6.1%, Sep up 6.7% Women’s clothes: Aug up 1.9%, Sep up 2.5%

Aug up 1.9%, Sep up 2.5% Fruit: Aug up 3.8%, Sep up 4.1%

Aug up 3.8%, Sep up 4.1% Confectionery: Aug up 6.0%, Sep up 6.2%

Examples where annual inflation has eased: