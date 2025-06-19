Interest rates – live: Bank of England to make latest decision after inflation higher than expected
Stock market reaction and business news from Thursday
The Bank of England faces a difficult balancing act with upcoming interest rates decisions, after the UK saw higher than expected levels of inflation in May. While expectation is that Thursday’s MPC ruling will be to stick with the base rate at 4.25 per cent, slowing growth and wages may push more voting members towards a chance of stance.
Meanwhile, rising oil prices and groceries shooting up at record levels in some areas mean the BoE dares not lower interest rates too fast, to allow inflation to skyrocket once more as it did across 2022.
In the stock markets, the FTSE 100 will be hoping to add to modest gains over the past month, though investors continue to be cautious in the face of rising oil prices, Israel’s attack on Iran and President Trump continuing to suggest new tariffs are on the way.
Interest rates - live
The Bank of England’s MPC will be meeting and announcing their interest rates decision at 12 noon today.
The expectation is that they hold firm at 4.25 per cent, but there’s at least some case to be made for guidance on what comes next.
Oil prices rising and inflation sticking higher than expected are both reasons to keep the rate high - or even to raise it to 4.5 per cent again, in the eyes of some.
But slowing wage growth, unemployment rising and the economy all but flatlining are all key issues that the BoE must balance out as to when they can cut interest rates once more.
