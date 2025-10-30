PTSB sale good news for the Irish economy – Taoiseach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Taoiseach has said the potential sale of PTSB is “good news” for the Irish economy.

Speaking on RTE’s Today with Claire Byrne programme he said: “This is an indication that people out there want to invest in the Irish economy, we’re one of the strongest across the European Union now, we want to maintain that.

“I think it is important in terms of our future that we do get a greater degree of competition and greater investment into the market.”

PTSB announced the commencement of a formal sale process on Thursday.

Formally known as Irish Life & Permanent, the bank was one of a number bailed out by the government during the financial crisis and the Irish state currently holds 57.4% of shares in PTSB.

The sale, if successful, would end the last remaining shareholding in an Irish bank.

On RTE’s News At One the Minister for Finance was asked if the sale could recoup some of the four billion euro cost of its bailout.

Paschal Donohoe said when AIB, Bank of Ireland and PTSB are considered together “we’re now at a break even point. The money we put in, we have now recouped”.

He added that if PTSB is sold it “will bring additional money in on top of that.”

Questioned about the level of interest in the bank Mr Donohoe said they “wouldn’t be going ahead with this process unless we believed that strong interest was possible.”

He said he expected the bank’s future will be clearer in the early part of next year, but it was more important “the process has a good conclusion, that it delivers what we want economically”.