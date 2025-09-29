Jaguar Land Rover to resume production in ‘coming days’ after cyber shutdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has said it will restart some manufacturing production in the “coming days” as it continues to deal with the fallout from a major cyber attack.

The group said some sections of its production operations will resume amid a “controlled, phased restart of our operations”, having paused all manufacturing since the start of the month after being targeted by hackers.

It said while there is “much more to do”, work to ensure its recovery is “firmly under way”.

A Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) spokesperson said: “As the controlled, phased restart of our operations continues, we are taking further steps towards our recovery and the return to manufacture of our world-class vehicles.

“Today we are informing colleagues, retailers and suppliers that some sections of our manufacturing operations will resume in the coming days.”

“We know there is much more to do but the foundational work of our recovery is firmly under way, and we will continue to provide updates as we progress,” they added.

JLR had recently extended the production pause until at least October 1 after its systems were hacked, impacting its factories in Halewood, on Merseyside, and Solihull in the West Midlands, and its engine manufacturing site in Wolverhampton.

Experts have warned the production shutdown could hit the group’s bottom line by around £120 million, with the firm thought to usually build about 1,000cars a day.

The pause has also left its suppliers in limbo leading to calls for urgent financial support, with the Government announcing over the weekend it would underwrite a £1.5 billion loan guarantee to JLR to give suppliers some certainty over payments.

The loan, from a commercial bank, will help to bolster JLR’s cash reserves as it pays back companies in its supply chain, who have been majorly impacted by the shutdown.

Unions and politicians have raised fears that small suppliers producing parts for the car giant could collapse without financial support.

JLR has the largest supply chain in the UK automotive sector, which employs around 120,000 people and is largely made up of small and medium-sized businesses.

In the aftermath of the attack on August 31, ministers have been in contact daily with JLR and cyber experts, as the company attempts to restart production.