In our fast-paced world, staying ahead means learning and evolving. Today’s workforce is well aware of this – with a 2024 Ipsos study showing 79 per cent of UK adults see skills development as crucial to career success, while a recent City & Guilds report revealed 91 per cent of CEOs believe building workforce skills is key to boosting productivity. But with an ever-growing array of upskilling options out there, how do you know which path is right for you?

A variety of opportunities backed by the Government, from Apprenticeships and T Levels to Skills Bootcamps and Higher Technical Qualifications, are all aimed at helping achieve individual and company goals, paving the way for a brighter future.

As Skills Minister Jacqui Smith explains, “In order to meet this government’s number one mission to grow the economy, we have to take skills training and development more seriously as a country. Whether you choose to help your workforce to boost their skills through skills bootcamps, or to train the workers of the future by taking on a young person doing a T Level or an apprenticeship, this government will back you.”

“Our more flexible growth and skills offer will be developed in partnership with employers, providers and learners, ensuring it meets your needs and breaks down the barriers to upskilling opportunities that many in our country may face.”

Here we explore the different options, and how they can help employees and businesses alike.

The need-to-know: T Levels

Designed for 16-to-19-year-olds in England who have finished their GCSEs, T Levels bridge the gap between the classroom and the workplace. Equivalent in size to three A-Levels, T Levels combine technical knowledge and real-world experience to prepare students for today’s demanding job market.

Since launching in 2020, T Levels have transformed the way young people enter the workforce and how businesses discover and nurture talent. In 2024, the number of students receiving T Level results had more than doubled year-on-year, with 7,380 learners completing courses and over 88 per cent achieving a pass or higher.

Taking a composite approach, 80 per cent of a student’s time is spent learning, and 20 per cent with an employer. For companies, it provides an opportunity to “try before you hire” and students a hands-on safe space to test skills.

Businesses can even share students, with industry placements hosted jointly with trade partners or other local employers. Their flexibility is another appeal: industry placements can happen in a block, as a day release, or a blend of both. Spanning 25 fields, including IT, construction, engineering, and healthcare, T Levels enable businesses to tap into a pool of emerging talent and create mentoring opportunities for existing staff.

Afterwards, businesses have the opportunity to offer the student a permanent position or fast-track them into an apprenticeship. T Levels are considered prior learning, so if a student transitions from a T Level to an accelerated apprenticeship , they can complete the program quicker – saving time and money.

The need-to-know: Apprenticeships

Whether you’re finishing school, changing careers or have completed a Skills Bootcamp or a T Level, an apprenticeship could be your next step.

Designed by employers, apprenticeships teach you while you work and earn. Whether you’re a new recruit or upgrading your skills, they combine hands-on experience with structured training and recognised qualifications, taking education out of the classroom and into the workplace.

Ranging from GCSE-equivalent to degree level, apprenticeships can last from one to five years. Data reveals that health and social work sectors have seen the most people start apprenticeships (23 per cent), followed by wholesale and retail trade (11 per cent), public admin and defence, and education (both 8 per cent).

With over 700 types of apprenticeships across 15 sectors – finance, construction, tech, and beyond – opportunities abound. Iconic brands and organisations including Dr. Martens, TONI&GUY and the National Theatre, all offer apprenticeship opportunities.

Companies hiring apprentices often see fresh ideas spark and an uplift in motivation among existing staff. The stats back it up: 80 per cent of employers report better staff retention thanks to apprenticeships, while 92 per cent note a morale boost in the workforce. And while there are upfront costs, apprenticeships can bring £2,500 to £18,000 in output per apprentice during their training, per a study by the St Martin’s Group .

What’s more, many apprenticeships are government-funded. Depending on business size and the apprentice’s age, up to 100 per cent of training costs can be covered. There are £1,000 bonuses for hiring apprentices aged 16 to 18, or those from specific backgrounds, such as care leavers. Moreover, UK employers don’t pay National Insurance Contributions (NICs) for apprentices under 25 in a recognised framework, provided they earn below a threshold. While you must pay at least the apprentice minimum wage, the returns on investment – financial and cultural – are immense.

Construction company Winvic believe T Levels help young people make better career choices ( Winvic )

“To attract the best minds, companies must help individuals gain a head start” Winvic Construction Ltd, a contractor specialising in the design and build of industrial and commercial projects, currently hosts 10 T Level students and 40 apprentices, recognising that its future success relies on their ability to attract, develop, and retain motivated, talented individuals. “If the industry is to attract the best future minds, companies must help individuals gain a head start,” says Kayleigh Merritt, Talent Development Manager at Winvic. “We see the importance of supporting development journeys – allowing colleagues to learn while carrying out meaningful roles.” “T Level industry placements provide young people with the opportunity to better understand the roles in a practical manner, enhancing skills and helping them make more informed decisions about their career paths.”

The need-to-know: Skills Bootcamps

Skills Bootcamps can transform a career or a team in just 16 weeks. These flexible, intensive training courses for adults aged 19 and over are laser-focused on delivering the exact skills industries need. At the end, every participant is guaranteed an interview, benefiting learners and employers alike.

Skills Bootcamps cover sectors like marketing, coding, construction, engineering, and solar energy and can help streamline hiring with motivated, job-ready talent while boosting team productivity. Transitioning into an accelerated apprenticeship is seamless, and there’s no cost to recruit graduates, making bootcamps a risk-free way to inject fresh energy into your workforce. With flexible courses designed to fit around work schedules, your team can quickly adapt to changing industry demands. Like T Levels, Skills Bootcamps are considered prior learning, so if participants transition into an accelerated apprenticeship, they can hit the ground running.

If you’re using Skills Bootcamps to upskill existing staff, there’s a contribution towards training costs: 10 per cent for SMEs and 30 per cent for larger businesses. But the payoff – a highly skilled, more productive team – is well worth it.

The need-to-know: HTQs

Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs) are a fast lane to career growth and specialised skills. At Levels 4 and 5, they include Foundation Degrees, Higher National Certificates (HNCs), and Higher National Diplomas (HNDs). Perfect for young professionals or those eager to upskill, HTQs meet employer-approved occupational standards, ensuring learners gain sought-after skills and knowledge.

Programs last one to two years full-time, with part-time or online options, and are eligible for student finance options, including tuition and maintenance loans. Businesses can upskill their existing workforce or tap into a pool of job-ready talent with the HTQ Quality Mark, tackling skills shortages, and staying competitive in today’s fast-evolving job market.

Web technology company Olamalu see their apprentices as the future leaders of their business ( Olamalu )

“We see a halo effect with apprenticeships – existing staff develop mentoring skills and are inspired to learn” Web technology company Olamalu see skills training as a win-win, attracting fresh talent to the company and allowing their current workforce to grow “Too often in our industry companies only recruit people with experience,” says Kate Berman, Director of Olamalu Web Technologies. “We wanted to widen the opportunities to enter a career as a software developer,” with the company an early adopter of the Digital and Technology Solutions Professional Degree Apprenticeship. In their final project, apprentices must demonstrate their competency as software engineers, while developing something of real use for Olamalu as a business. Berman points to a ‘halo effect’ on existing staff. “They develop mentoring skills, gain confidence, and are inspired to continue their own learning journeys. We hope our apprentices progress to increasingly senior roles and become the future leadership taking our business forward.”