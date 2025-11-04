Father and teenage son bond over ’90s club hit for John Lewis Christmas campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Lewis has turned to a surly teenager giving his father the Christmas gift of a memory-laden ’90s vinyl for its highly anticipated festive campaign.

It is the first time the department store has focused on a father and son relationship for its Christmas ad, which shows the teenager – headphones clamped to his ears – seeking to connect with his father by giving him a favourite track from his youth.

Alison Limerick’s 90s club hit Where Love Lives provides the soundtrack, with fellow British artist Labrinth contributing a new version of the track.

The ad, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, shows the father clearing up discarded wrapping and coming across an unopened present with a yellow sticky note marked ‘Dad’ with a smiley face.

He unwraps the vinyl and heads straight to his record player, with the ad cutting to him dancing in a 90s club before flashbacks show him remembering his son as a toddler and a baby.

The ad ends with the two back in the family living room sharing a slightly embarrassed hug and a laugh.

John Lewis brand director Rosie Hanley said: “This year’s John Lewis Christmas campaign is a celebration of connection, memory and the unspoken emotions that make the season truly magical.

“At John Lewis, we understand the power of a thoughtful gift, and we hope the ad will inspire our customers to find the gift that articulates their feelings, allowing the present itself to speak volumes where words may sometimes fall short.”

Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “Music is always the beating heart of the John Lewis campaign at Christmas but this year it’s the gift itself.

“The track threads through an integrated campaign that poignantly explores the power of a gift to communicate something we might not be able to put into words.

“A banger on many levels in many channels, I hope it inspires lots of thoughtful, expressive gifting and some family trawls through old playlists on Christmas Day too.”

Limerick said: “I squealed when I heard that Where Loves Lives would be in the advert – literally squealed like an excited child.

“Music has always had the power to bring all kinds of peeps together, but I hope this year’s John Lewis Christmas advert will give those who see it a new, emotional connection with the song – especially with what Labrinth has created. His gentle version is just so beautiful, it’s sure to fill the heart with love.”

Labrinth said: “To think a boy like me from east London, Hackney, who grew up watching this iconic advert, would one day reimagine a classic and compose a piece of music for John Lewis’s forward-thinking direction is a big deal for me.

“This advert is embedded in British Christmas culture and I miss home, so I’m honoured to be a part of it.”

The vinyl will be sold exclusively through Rough Trade at John Lewis, with Limerick’s original version taking side A and Labrinth’s new version the B side.

All profits from the £14.99 record will go to the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures programme, which helps people who have grown up in care.