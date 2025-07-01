Business news live: Government faces criticism to Cash ISA cuts and latest Nationwide house data
The latest UK economic data reveal a GDP growth of 0.7 per cent for the first quarter of the year - but the jury is still out on what that means for the rest of 2025 after April and beyond brought both domestic and global challenges.
Tuesday should provide another indication of the UK housing market, meanwhile, with Nationwide due to release their latest house price index, while homeowners and savers alike will be looking ahead to the next possible interest rates cut this summer. That latter group may have a more immediate issue to contend with though, with the Lifetime ISA set for reform and anticipated cuts to the Cash ISA also on the agenda.
In the stock markets, the FTSE 100 fell on Monday after a strong end to last week, while in the US trading started strongly this week as the deadline for Donald Trump’s trade deals approaches.
Calls to reform Lifetime ISAs over ‘nonsensical’ rules causing savers to lose their own money
MPs have warned that those who invest in a Lifetime ISA (LISA) may get back less money than they put into the scheme.
LISAs are a product for first-time homebuyers or those wishing to save for their retirement that allow savers to deposit up to £4,000 per year under an arrangement that the government will top up the figure by an additional 25 per cent. They can be opened by any adult under 40 in the UK, and contributions count towards each person’s overall £20,000 annual ISA allowance.
However, the dual nature of the product has long been a target of criticism, as have the complex criteria for using the funds, which have led to many people losing more than they initially deposit. The £450,000 restriction on the value of the property that can be purchased has not risen with rising house prices, while to complicate matters further, two different versions of the product exist – the cash LISA, and the stocks and shares version, which allows the money in it to be invested.
