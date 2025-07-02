Business news live: Bank of England reveals trade tariffs influence on interest rate decisions
Stock markets updates and business news from Wednesday
The Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey believes that interest rates in the UK are still on a “downward path” and has acknowledged that the uncertainty caused by trade tariffs means businesses are even more cautious about spending. In turn, while the overall impact from them is still yet to be seen, Mr Bailey says tightening rates further could be more harmful.
Elsewhere, reports over Tuesday evening suggested the London Stock Exchange’s biggest firm, AstraZeneca, could push for a move in its listing to the US, with the chief executive frustrated by the current environment. The pharmaceutical firm has a market capitalisation of just under £160bn.
Meanwhile, savers are feeling the heat from more than one angle right now, with cash ISA limits set to be cut, reform coming to Lifetime ISAs and interest rates expected to drop in August.
Bank of England reveal tariff influence on interest rate calls
We may see more of this later on this week as we get closer to tariff deadline day, if that can be a thing.
But Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, says the uncertainty for businesses over the impact of tariffs mean they are not spending - and keeping interest rates tighter might only exacerbate that.
“We haven’t seen the effects much yet from tariffs and we didn’t expect to by now,” he said - but acknowledged the BoE’s MPC took a “prudent” approach last time out by simply waiting to see and opting against an interest rates cut.
Most analysts expect another 25bps cut in August, taking the base rate to 4.00 per cent.
FTSE 100 biggest gainers from yesterday
The FTSE 100 rose 0.28 per cent yesterday after an up-and-down (-and-up-again) day.
Within the index, the biggest gainers were:
- Drinks maker Diageo, up 3.75 per cent
- Pub owner Whitbread, up 3.37 per cent
- Footwear store JD Sports, up 2.88 per cent
- Gold miner Endeavour Mining, up 2.87 per cent.
Two of those were in no small part due to the EU insisting on lower tariffs for alcohol exports to the US in a trade deal and a rising price of gold. Whitbread, meanwhile, have a new significant shareholder who took up a 5 per cent position.
Business news live - Wednesday
Good morning all and welcome to the Independent’s live blog coverage for Wednesday.
Today we’ll be following up on the latest ISA reform, with both cash and lifetime versions under review, and detailing the latest stock market news after it was reported AstraZeneca could pursue a listing switch to the US.
Additionally we’ve got exclusive news coming on trade tariffs impacting businesses in the UK.
Lots to cover - let’s get into it.
