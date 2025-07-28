Business news live: Fund manager warns Reeves of ‘doom loop’ and FTSE 100 to open near record high
The FTSE 100 rose to new highs once again last week, tipping the scales well above 9,100 points after a particularly strong day on Thursday which saw the likes of BT Group rise ten per cent. The British companies index is up more than 11 per cent this year, outpacing the key US benchmarks.
Meanwhile, key upcoming UK economy data this week includes mortgage approvals and the Nationwide House Price Index. Additionally, there is likely to be more news emerging on how the government may tackle pension reform, amid debate over what age the state pension should be and whether the tax relief rate on pension contributions may be altered.
In other markets, bitcoin fell towards the end of last week, from the highs above $123,000 down to around $115,000, with gold also retreating as investors took a risk-on approach once more.
US-EU trade deal agreed at 15% tariff base
The EU and the US appear to have finally reached a deal on their trade agreement.
Exports to the US from the bloc will have a 15 per cent base tariff applied, half that which was threatened if 1 August arrived with no agreement.
As part of the deal, the EU will purchase $750bn worth of energy in liquified gas, oil and nuclear fuels over the next three years.
"We've reached a deal. It's a good deal for everybody. This is probably the biggest deal ever reached in any capacity," said US president Trump.
Self-employed workers face key tax date next week - and it’s costly to miss
If you work for yourself, you’re likely to be familiar with that formidable phrase “payment on account”.
This is a payment you make to HMRC twice a year, by the end of January and the end of July, towards your next tax bill.
Although there are 4.4m self-employed people in the UK, about 12m people file a self-assessment tax return each year.
However, you’ll only need to make a payment on account if your self-assessment tax bill is more than £1,000 and less than 80 per cent of your tax was collected at source (such as PAYE).
More details here from James Hetherington:
FTSE 100 hit record highs last week - more to come?
The FTSE 100 closed at 9,120 points last week, continuing its tremendous climb for the year even after dropping 0.2 per cent on Friday.
This week, the likes of AstraZeneca, Greggs, HSBC and the exchange’s actual owner, the London Stock Exchange Group, are all reporting financials.
Their performance - and the wider economic outlook - will shape whether the index continues to climb.
Reeves will have to raise taxes, charge for the NHS or ditch pensions triple lock, warns IMF
Rachel Reeves has been given her strongest warning yet that she will have to break a key party manifesto pledge by hiking taxes, introducing charges to use the NHS or dropping the triple lock guarantee on the state pension.
The beleaguered chancellor raised taxes by £40bn in her first Budget last year, partly to fund record new investment in the NHS.
But now the world’s most important financial watchdog has warned that she will likely have to break an election promise to raise “taxes on working people” – income tax, VAT or national insurance contributions by employees – to balance the books.
More here:
