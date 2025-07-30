Business news live: FTSE 100 reaction as HSBC and GSK announce latest profits and Microsoft shares jump
Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Wednesday
The FTSE 100 enjoyed another leap towards record territory as the index pushed around 0.7 per cent higher on Tuesday, following strong earnings reports from the likes of AstraZeneca and Barclays. Greggs meanwhile confirmed their plans to open hundreds more shops this year - with the possibility of thousands more across the UK over the coming decade.
Elsewhere, the IMF announced their expectations that Trump tariffs would impact the global economy by around 0.1 per cent, with the UK set for a minor boost within that. The US and EU have agreed the framework for their own trade deal, but EU member states have been left less than impressed by having to accept a 15 per cent base tariff.
Finally, self-employed workers in the UK are running out of time to pay a key mid-year tax bill on their accounts, while Aldi announced a payrise for employees.
Business news live - Wednesday 30 July
Here are the earlier headlines for you from yesterday to catch up on:
- Supermarket announces yet another pay rise for staff
- HMRC issues warning over late tax payments due imminently
- Cancer drug demand drives higher sales for AstraZeneca
- Why the FTSE 100 is breaking records — and why that’s good for your pensions
Business news live - Wednesday 30 July
Good morning and welcome to our live blog coverage of all the UK’s business and companies news, where we’ll also bring you stock market movements and everything else regarding your money.
Today we start with more high-profile FTSE 100 firms reporting their latest earnings, following US behemoths Microsoft and Meta doing the same last night.
More on them shortly.
