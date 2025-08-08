Business news live: Rachel Reeves in savings tax crackdown and global stock markets fall
The Bank of England yesterday opted to cut interest rates down to 4 per cent in a positive mood for homeowners, borrowers and businesses - but with the threat of inflation still lingering higher than would be liked and expected to rise further, Rachel Reeves remains in a tricky position.
With the chancellor needing to find anywhere between £30bn and £50bn in savings or taxes by autumn, it is no surprise to hear of plans to change the way savings are taxed, with banks set to tell HMRC directly when savers have passed their allowed thresholds on interest payments so that they can pay tax accordingly.
In stock markets, most fell across Thursday including the FTSE 100 and S&P 500, with Asian stocks doing likewise overnight - with the exception of Japan’s Nikkei 225 which rose after it was revealed the nation faces a lower than expected tariff at 15 per cent.
Stock markets fell yesterday and overnight - except Japan
Yesterday the FTSE 100 ended up down. So did the S&P 500. And the DAX. And the CAC 40. Overnight the Hang Seng fell. So too the Kospi, the Tadawul and the Shanghai - yet the Nikkei 225 rose a hefty 1.9 per cent to new record levels.
Japan was the outlier as their trade minister announced tariff rates of just 15 per cent, lower than expected and a boost to the nation, sending stocks soaring.
That news was also aided by Sony and Softbank reporting strong profits and potential slowing of inflation int he country.
What will today bring?!
Business and Money - Friday 8 August
Good morning all and welcome to the final weekday - we’re back as usual with all your personal finance news, stock market updates, companies and business latest and more.
Today’s early highlights will focus on Rachel Reeves and another tax raid, whether the FTSE 100 can bounce back and more.
