Live

Business news live: FTSE 100 stock markets updates and latest UK jobs data

Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Monday

Karl Matchett
Monday 11 August 2025 07:07 BST


The week ahead brings earnings reports from FTSE 100 firms such as housebuilder Persimmon, gambling company Entain and miner Antofagasta. After a week in which global stock markets saw very mixed performances based off tariff announcements, rate cuts and more, investors will be hoping for positive momentum to rebuild.

In the UK, preliminary jobs data will be a big pointer for potential future interest rate movements, while later in the week preliminary GDP figures will suggest whether Rachel Reeves and co face another tough time ahead to encourage economic growth.

Elsewhere, the latest EVs to be eligible for government grants have been announced, while the government are also pushing through changes which could see more people paying tax on interest earnings directly out of their salary packets at work.

Follow The Independent's live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:

Business and Money news - 11 August

Last week saw stock markets face an up and down time. The FTSE 100 rose midweek before being flat or falling on Thursday and Friday - it was lower for the week as a whole.

There are fewer big-name companies set to report earnings this time around, but Persimmon’s will give an indicator of Labour getting close (or not) to being able to hit that 1.5m new homes target of theirs.

The US market rose overall last week but remains subject to the whims and wonderings of the president, his tariffs and his capital letters on social media.

11 August 2025 07:07

Business and Money news - 11 August

Good morning all and welcome to another week of business and finance coverage on The Independent.

Stock market news, UK economic updates, companies news and personal finance all heading your way over the coming hours.

Hope you all had a good weekend!

11 August 2025 06:58

