Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Business news live: Perplexity launches shock £25bn bid for Google’s Chrome browser

Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Wednesday

Karl Matchett
Wednesday 13 August 2025 08:11 BST
Comments
(Getty Images for TechCrunch)

The FTSE 100 ended slightly up yesterday and will open again on Wednesday marginally higher, but uncertainty continues to concern investors. Domestically, economic growth is still proving elusive with the public sector now being blamed for underperformance, while jobs data this week showed slightly slowing wage growth and a fall in jobs vacancies.

Further afield, Asian stock markets mostly rose overnight, while in the US big companies such as Nvidia, Alphabet and Apple have all been in the headlines over the past couple of days - and not necessarily for totally positive reasons. A key focus today will be parent company Alphabet making a decision over Google, which has received a surprise bid to buy its Chrome browser for more than £25bn.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 sees firms today such as housebuilder Persimmon confirming latest profits in the latest outlook of how the UK is faring.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:

Perplexity make $34.5bn bid for Chrome browser

Out of the blue, Google saw an offer made to it overnight for its Chrome browser.

The offer comes from AI firm Perplexity, which has its own browser if you don’t already know of the firm.

Their bid is for $34.5bn (about £25.5bn) and was reportedly an unsolicited offer, and there are several key factors at play here.

Chrome is estimated to be the world's most popular browser, having an estimated three billion-plus users.

Karl Matchett13 August 2025 08:10

Business news live - 13 August

Good morning all and welcome to The Independent’s live business and money coverage.

Coming up, more companies news, UK domestic economic updates, everything regarding personal finance and stock markets movements.

Karl Matchett13 August 2025 07:54

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in