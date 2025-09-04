Business news live: Lloyds could cut thousands of jobs and Jaguar Land Rover hack latest
Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Thursday
A fair few British businesses are in the headlines this week - though not all for positive reasons, unfortunately. While nostalgia is back once more with Topshop products back in stock at John Lewis stores, there is likely to be frustration on the way for Jaguar Land Rover’s customers - with a cyber hack meaning critical systems are offline which could impact on repairs.
Lloyds Banking Group are meanwhile reported to be set to place thousands of employees under a review which could see around 1,500 job losses, as part of a focus on performance.
Elsewhere, the FTSE 100 has opened slightly down this morning, after US stocks mostly rose last night and Asian markets were very mixed overnight - rising in Japan’s Nikkei 225, but falling in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Asia Dow.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
Bailey addresses concerns over 30-year bonds
Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England’s governor, has spoken out about UK government debt levels, urging not to jump to “dramatic commentary” over fiscal policy.
“I wouldn’t exaggerate the 30-year bond rate,” he said, point out borrowing costs rising was similar to some other nations and less notable than Germany, France or Japan.
“It is important not to over-focus on the 30-year rate. It is a high number but not a number that is used for funding at all. When you look at cost of debt issuance this year, overall it is at least flat or down, because the five-year rate has gone down,” Bailey added.
Currys boasts of rising sales thanks to AI and a hot summer
Currys has seen a boost in recent sales, driven by consumer interest in AI computing and a rush for air conditioning during the hot summer.
The electricals giant, operating over 700 stores, reported a 3% increase in revenues across the UK and Ireland for the 17 weeks leading up to August 30, compared to the same period last year. This uplift was partly fuelled by double-digit growth in new product lines, including health and beauty like LED face masks, and pet technology such as monitors and automatic feeders.
While strong performances were noted in gaming, AI computing, coffee machines, and cooling products, these gains were offset by declining sales of televisions, tablets, and air fryers.
Currys said the use of credit among its shoppers continued to climb to make up 23.3% of all purchases.
More on the electricals firm here.
Topshop to return to British high streets in John Lewis stores
John Lewis is to bring the Topshop brand back to high streets across the UK as it partners with the fashion brand in a bid to attract more young people to its stores.
Topshop and Topman clothes will be sold in John Lewis shops nationwide from February next year as part of a new partnership between the firms.
It comes amid efforts from the department store chain to drive its growth as it continues with a major transformation plan under boss Peter Ruis.
More from PA here on it:
Topshop to return to British high streets in John Lewis stores
FTSE 100 flat on Thursday morning
Last night US tech stocks rose which dragged the S&P 500 higher - the index finished 0.5 per cent up, with the Nasdaq more than 1 per cent higher.
In Asia it has been a mixed night however: up in Japan, down in Hong Kong, the Asia Dow more than 1 per cent lower and Australia’s ASX 200 up one per cent.
And in the UK, that has all come together to see the FTSE 100 flat so far.
It dropped about 0.1 per cent early on but has bounced up a little - it’s essentially back at zero for now.
Business and Money live - 4 September
Morning all - coming up today all the latest news around Jaguar Land Rover, Topshop’s return, Lloyds cutting jobs, the latest reaction to the Budget date and plenty more besides.
We’ll look at how it affects you, the customer and consumer, as well as bring you everything regarding personal finance and how you can benefit with your money.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments