Business news live: UK unemployment at four-year high with firms ‘feeling the heat from raft of cost-pressures’
Stock market news and latest business and finance updates from Tuesday
The FTSE 100 rose yesterday but all investors’ eyes remain on the US, with Donald Trump extending a trade deal deadline once more with China, while also seeming to allow chipmakers to export to the Asian nation - soon after having blocked shipments heading there.
Domestically, the UK job market is showing four-year highs for unemployment levels, lower new vacancies being posted - but still fairly strong wage growth, leaving some businesses struggling to cover additional costs they have been hit with this year.
“Continued wage growth is creating real challenges for business and the wider economy. It’s an important factor behind persistent services inflation, as the Bank of England Governor told our conference in June,” said a British Chambers of Commerce statement.
Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:
UK unemployment remains at four-year high with ‘fewer job opportunities’ in retail and hospitality
Unemployment rates remained the same and job vacancies fell - but annual growth in earnings grew over the past three months to continue to paint a difficult picture for UK businesses.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of UK unemployment struck 4.7 per cent in the three months to June. It was the same as the previous three-month period, which had been highest level since June 2021.
Meanwhile, average earnings growth, excluding bonuses, remained at 5 per cent for the period.
It came as UK job vacancies tumbled by 44,000 over the three months to July to 718,000 – the lowest number of job openings since April 2021.
While fewer job opportunities would of course become problematic over the longer term, this year the Bank of England - and thus the wider economy - has been more troubled by the rate of wage growth, which contributes to stoking high inflation levels. That has appeared to be dropping off recently, with employers cutting back on new hires due to other expenses including hiked National Insurance and minimum wage payments.
FTSE 100 rises as jobs market weakens
The FTSE 100 has risen this morning, up 0.3 per cent in early trading.
Spirax Group is the biggest riser with a 16% surge after reporting this morning.
Germany’s DAX is almost flat but France’s CAC 40 is up 0.5% so far, after rises in Asia overnight.
The Nikkei 225 rose 2.15%, with smaller gains for the Hang Seng, Asia Dow and Australian ASX200.
Retail growth is ‘barely touches the sides’ due to increased costs
Growth in the retail sector is “barely touching the sides” when it comes to costs, bosses have warned
July retail sales were up 2.5 per cent on a year ago but they were not close to covering the the last budget’s £7 billion in new costs on the sector.
The uptick in the UK’s total retail sales was against growth of 0.5 per cent last July and the 12-month average growth of 1.9 per cent, according to British Retail Consortium (BRC)-KPMG data.
Food sales increased by 3.9 per cent on last July due to warm weather and a packed sporting schedule, although rising food inflation – now at 4 per cent, according to latest BRC figures – meant increased spending was more a result of higher prices than improved demand.
More from PA:
Why mounting costs mean recent retail growth ‘barely touches the sides’
Jobs vacancies fall as unemployment sticks at 4.7%
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of UK unemployment struck 4.7% in the three months to June.
It was the same as the previous three-month period, which had been highest level since June 2021.
Meanwhile, average earnings growth, excluding bonuses, remained at 5% for the period to June.
It came as UK job vacancies tumbled by 44,000 over the three months to July to 718,000 – the lowest number of job openings since April 2021.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments