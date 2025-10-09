Lloyds warns of ‘material’ extra provision needed for car finance payouts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lloyds Banking Group has warned it may need to set aside a “material” sum of extra money to cover the cost of the UK watchdog’s proposed motor finance compensation scheme.

Lloyds already has a provision of £1.2 billion reserved for the mis-selling issue.

But it said it was likely this will not be enough, having read through the proposals published by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on Tuesday.

Lloyds has significant exposure to the car finance industry through its Black Horse business.

The bank told investors: “Uncertainties remain outstanding on the interpretation and implementation of the proposals but based on our initial analysis and the characteristics of the proposed scheme, an additional provision is likely to be required which may be material.

“This remains subject to ongoing analysis and review of the proposals. The group will continue to update the market as and when appropriate.”

Some 14 million car finance agreements are due compensation under the FCA’s proposed scheme.

This is because motor firms broke the law and its rules when they sold loans to people between 2007 and 2024, by not properly disclosing information to customers about commission arrangements.

This meant people were treated unfairly and potentially not given a fair deal.

The regulator estimated that the industry could foot a bill totalling £8.2 billion worth of payouts, based on around 85% of eligible customers taking part in its scheme.

This rises to £11 billion once the cost of implementing the scheme and doing the work is taken into account.

Gary Greenwood, an equity analyst for Shore Capital, said he estimates the motor finance industry has made around £2 billion of combined total provisions, “suggesting significant further provisions may be required”.

Shares in Lloyds were falling on Thursday morning following the update, and were down by about 3.5% shortly after trading began.

Its shares had been rising on Wednesday, along with other prominent motor lenders, amid the initial reaction to the FCA softening the estimated total cost to the industry under its scheme.

Lenders had previously been told the total cost to the industry could range between £9 billion and £18 billion.