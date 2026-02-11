Lloyds to shut another 95 bank branches across UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lloyds Banking Group is to shut another 95 bank branches in the next round of closures announced by the high street bank.

The closures will affect branches across its Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands between May 2026 and March 2027.

Under the plans, 53 Lloyds, 31 Halifax and 11 Bank of Scotland sites will shut.

Cash access network Link said 15 new locations will receive a banking hub in order to protect access to cash across the country.

Banking hubs are shared spaces operated by staff at different banks on different days, offering services including withdrawing and depositing cash and paying bills.

It is the latest swathe of branches to be axed, with Lloyds in the middle of its latest round of closures which will see 49 sites shut down by October.

That followed 136 closures announced around a year ago.

Lloyds will have 610 branches remaining once all the previously-announced closures are complete.

A spokeswoman for Lloyds said: “Customers want the freedom to bank in the way that works for them and we offer more choice and ways to manage money than ever before.

“From our leading apps and 24/7 messaging service to local banking options like our community bankers, PayPoint and access to all of our Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland branches, we’re giving our customers the flexibility to bank wherever and whenever they need us.”