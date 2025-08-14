Gatwick ‘optimistic’ minister will approve expansion plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gatwick airport’s outgoing boss said he is “optimistic” the airport’s expansion plan will be approved.

Chief executive Stewart Wingate claimed the benefits from the West Sussex airport bringing its emergency runway into routine would last “for generations”.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has a deadline of October 27 to decide whether to give the go-ahead to the proposal.

Gatwick submitted a modified development consent order (DCO) application after the Cabinet minister announced in February she would back the scheme if adjustments were made, covering issues such as noise mitigation and the proportion of passengers who would travel to and from the airport by public transport.

The project would see Gatwick move the emergency runway 12 metres north, enabling it to be used for departures of narrow-bodied planes such as Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s.

This would increase the airport’s capacity by around 100,000 flights a year.

Gatwick’s plan also involves remodelling and replacing existing taxiways – which connect runways to terminals, hangars and other facilities – extending both terminals, and installing new aircraft gates.

Local campaigners opposed to expansion are concerned about the impact on surface transport, noise, housing provision and wastewater treatment, but the airport insists it has conducted “full and thorough assessments” of those issues.

Mr Wingate said: “The critical final decision on our northern runway plans is just weeks away and follows a rigorous and lengthy planning process.

“I remain optimistic the Secretary of State will approve our privately-financed, shovel-ready plans to unlock further growth for London Gatwick and the UK economy, generating new jobs, trade and tourism opportunities for generations to come.”

Gatwick says its plans would create £1 billion per year in economic benefits and generate an additional 14,000 jobs.

Mr Wingate will start his new role as managing director for UK airports for Vinci Airports and Global Infrastructure Partners on September 1, overseeing the future development and strategic direction of Gatwick, Edinburgh and Belfast International airports.

His replacement at Gatwick will be Pierre-Hugues Schmit, currently Vinci Airports’s chief commercial officer.

Gatwick announced on Thursday its underlying earnings for the first six months of the year were £262 million.