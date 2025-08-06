Purple pavement markings part of Mind the Grab campaign to tackle phone theft

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Purple lines with the warning “Mind the Grab” have been marked on London’s busy Oxford Street to help tackle phone theft.

The campaign, which is supported by the Metropolitan Police, Westminster Council and Crimestoppers, features the markings on the pavement at the central London location that is usually packed with shoppers, commuters and tourists.

Theft hotspots in Westminster last year saw a mobile being stolen every 15 minutes and 77% of Britons view phone snatching as a significant problem in the UK, rising to 88% in large cities such as London, according to research commissioned by tech retailer Currys.

The wording on the purple markings, which is inspired by London Underground’s ‘Mind the Gap’ catchphrase, aims to remind pedestrians to step back from the kerb, keep their phone hidden and reduce their risk of snatch and grab theft.

The Metropolitan Police said the campaign is part of its strategy to tackle phone theft.

Superintendent Natasha Evans, the Met’s local policing lead for Westminster, said: “Officers are relentlessly pursuing criminal gangs intent on committing robbery and phone theft.

“We have increased patrols in hotspot areas to identify and deter perpetrators – and robbery has reduced by 20% in the West End since April.

“We are putting extra officers into central London to help drive forward our focus on reducing crime and bringing offenders to justice.

“We’re also working closely with businesses in the area and support the campaign by Currys to encourage people to be aware of their surroundings to reduce the risk of becoming a victim.”

The campaign is run by Currys and the University of London’s Institute for Crime & Justice Policy Research (ICPR), in an effort to raise awareness and cut down on the numbers of high street phone thefts.

Aicha Less, deputy leader and cabinet member for children and public protection of Westminster City Council, said the campaign aims to raise awareness about phone thefts and promote simple measures to stay safe in public spaces, such as keeping valuables out of sight and planning routes home in advance.

It is part of “identifying the key crime and disorder issues facing our city and making the West End a safer place for visitors, residents and businesses,” she said.

Ed Connolly, Currys chief commercial officer, said: “Phone theft isn’t just about losing a device, it’s frightening, invasive, and cuts people off from their loved ones, their money and their daily lives.

“Enough is enough. It’s time to draw the line on phone theft – that’s why we’ve launched the Mind the Grab campaign – a bold pavement marking we believe can make a real difference by encouraging people to step back from the kerb.”

Kate Johnston, director of business and fundraising at the independent UK charity Crimestoppers, said: “Mobile phone theft is not just a statistic, it’s a crime that leaves people feeling vulnerable and shaken.”

She described the campaign as an “innovative approach” which uses clear visual cues, and urged pedestrians to be vigilant.

She said: “Prevention is only part of the solution.

“If you see suspicious behaviour or witness a theft, report it anonymously to Crimestoppers.”