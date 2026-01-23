McLaren awarded around £9m after High Court claim against Alex Palou

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McLaren has been awarded around £9 million in damages after it sued driver Alex Palou at the High Court over a breach of contract.

McLaren Indy LLC and McLaren Racing, which run the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team and McLaren’s Formula One team, claimed more than 20 million US dollars (£15 million) in losses from Mr Palou and two companies connected to him.

A trial in London last year was told that the 28-year-old, who has won four IndyCar championships, agreed in October 2022 to drive for McLaren in 2024, 2025 and 2026, but in August 2023 announced that he would not fulfil the agreement.

The Spaniard admitted breaching the contract, but disputed that he should pay damages, with his lawyers describing the damages claim as “vastly inflated” and a “bare-faced attempt to ‘take Mr Palou to the cleaners’”.

In a judgment on Friday, Mr Justice Picken upheld several of McLaren’s claims relating to at least 12 million US dollars (£8.9 million) worth of losses.

This included claims for around 1.3 million dollars (£960,000) in additional driver salaries that had to be paid after Mr Palou’s breach of contract, and losses due to a change in a sponsorship agreement.

Discussing an agreement with one driver made after Mr Palou’s decision, Mr Justice Picken said: “It is impossible, in such circumstances, to conclude, as the defendants invite the court to conclude, that the defendants’ breach was not an effective cause of the renegotiations that took place.”

In the 124-page decision, the judge said Mr Palou’s decision not to join McLaren was “the elephant in the room”, even if it was not used as leverage.

Mr Justice Picken also described the driver as “an honest and engaging witness”.

The automotive company did not succeed on a claim for lost profits related to some Formula One sponsorship benefits.

McLaren had claimed around 4.1 million dollars (£3 million) for “performance-based losses”, including prize money, some sponsorship revenue and driver compensation.

Mr Justice Picken halved this amount “to account for uncertainty”, meaning that around two million dollars (£1.5 million) would be granted instead.

After Friday’s judgment, McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown said: “This is an entirely appropriate result for McLaren Racing.

“As the ruling shows, we clearly demonstrated that we fulfilled every single contractual obligation towards Alex and fully honoured what had been agreed.

“We thank the court for recognising the very significant commercial impact and disruption our business suffered as a result of Alex’s breach of contract with the team.”