Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Business news live: FTSE 100 reacts to new Trump tariff rates and Apple appeal €500m EU fine

Stock markets updates and business news from Tuesday

Karl Matchett
Tuesday 08 July 2025 09:00 BST
Comments
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says they would have cut interest rates if Trump did not implement tariffs

The business and investing worlds continue to have more than one eye on Donald Trump and his latest tariff announcements, with the US president chopping and changing on a regular basis. Despite pushing back the deadline for trade deals to be agreed from Wednesday of this week to 1 August, he has nonetheless given new tariff rates to more than a dozen nations.

Elsewhere, big US tech firms Apple and Amazon are in the headlines, the former with a record half a billion euros fine from the EU and the latter for asking some workers to volunteer their time across the busy Amazon Prime days period.

Stock markets have not reacted too dramatically to the latest tariff changes, though the FTSE 100 fell slightly on Monday and has opened flat on Tuesday. Chinese firm Shein, meanwhile, have filed to float in Hong Kong, seemingly as a way to pressure British regulators into letting them IPO on the London Stock Exchange without prospectus changes.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the latest stock market and business news here:

What is going on with Trump’s tariffs? All you need to know as trade deal deadline delayed again

New controversial trade tariffs announced earlier this year by Donald Trump for all nations exporting products to the US were due to come back into force this week. But that deadline has now been delayed — and there is suggestion it’s not really a deadline at all.

The UK rushed to the front of the queue to arrange a deal which came into effect at the end of June but few others have agreed terms with the world’s biggest economy.

So what’s the state of play now and what comes next?

What is going on with Trump’s tariffs? All you need to know as deadline delayed again

Stock market volatility and costs to small businesses are just two of the knock-on effects from the tariffs
Karl Matchett8 July 2025 09:20

FTSE 100 flat after Asian stocks rise on Trump tariff talks

Despite those Asian nations being hit by tariff rates, stocks were broadly up overnight in stock markets, with Japan’s Nikkei 225, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite all ending the day’s trading in the green.

This morning in London, the FTSE 100 is...also up. But only just.

It’s fairly flat in early trading, up just 0.04 per cent, with France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX largely following suit so far.

Karl Matchett8 July 2025 08:58

Full list of new tariff rates sent out by Trump

Here are the 14 nations who have been given new tariff rates, effective from 1 August, in order of highest to lowest:

  • Laos 40%
  • Myanmar 40%
  • Cambodia 36%
  • Thailand 36%
  • Serbia 35%
  • Bangladesh 35%
  • Indonesia 32%
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina 30%
  • South Africa 30%
  • Tunisia 25%
  • Kazakhstan 25%
  • Malaysia 25%
  • South Korea 25%
  • Japan 25%

Japan’s prime minister Shigeru Ishiba confirmed that his government would continue to hold talks with the US, seeking a better deal for both.

“It is deeply regrettable that the US government has announced a further increase in tariffs, in addition to the rates already imposed,” he said.

Karl Matchett8 July 2025 08:46

US send out tariffs to 14 nations with new rates

Despite President Trump announcing a delay to the tariffs deadline - now 1 August - 14 nations have now been sent letters detailing a new tariff rate for them.

Several Asian nations have been particularly hard-hit, with rates up to 40 per cent.

In terms of the most business activity with the US, Japan and South Korea are the two countries who between them account for 8.5 per cent of all US imports - they both have 25 per cent rates starting next month.

Karl Matchett8 July 2025 08:40

Business news live - Tuesday 8 July

Good morning! Welcome back to The Independent’s live coverage of the business world - today’s focus will be very much on tariffs and the latest impacts there, but also we have stock market news, one British company going into administration and plenty more besides.

Karl Matchett8 July 2025 08:21

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in