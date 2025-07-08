Business news live: FTSE 100 reacts to new Trump tariff rates and Apple appeal €500m EU fine
Stock markets updates and business news from Tuesday
The business and investing worlds continue to have more than one eye on Donald Trump and his latest tariff announcements, with the US president chopping and changing on a regular basis. Despite pushing back the deadline for trade deals to be agreed from Wednesday of this week to 1 August, he has nonetheless given new tariff rates to more than a dozen nations.
Elsewhere, big US tech firms Apple and Amazon are in the headlines, the former with a record half a billion euros fine from the EU and the latter for asking some workers to volunteer their time across the busy Amazon Prime days period.
Stock markets have not reacted too dramatically to the latest tariff changes, though the FTSE 100 fell slightly on Monday and has opened flat on Tuesday. Chinese firm Shein, meanwhile, have filed to float in Hong Kong, seemingly as a way to pressure British regulators into letting them IPO on the London Stock Exchange without prospectus changes.
What is going on with Trump’s tariffs? All you need to know as trade deal deadline delayed again
New controversial trade tariffs announced earlier this year by Donald Trump for all nations exporting products to the US were due to come back into force this week. But that deadline has now been delayed — and there is suggestion it’s not really a deadline at all.
The UK rushed to the front of the queue to arrange a deal which came into effect at the end of June but few others have agreed terms with the world’s biggest economy.
So what’s the state of play now and what comes next?
FTSE 100 flat after Asian stocks rise on Trump tariff talks
Despite those Asian nations being hit by tariff rates, stocks were broadly up overnight in stock markets, with Japan’s Nikkei 225, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite all ending the day’s trading in the green.
This morning in London, the FTSE 100 is...also up. But only just.
It’s fairly flat in early trading, up just 0.04 per cent, with France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX largely following suit so far.
Full list of new tariff rates sent out by Trump
Here are the 14 nations who have been given new tariff rates, effective from 1 August, in order of highest to lowest:
- Laos 40%
- Myanmar 40%
- Cambodia 36%
- Thailand 36%
- Serbia 35%
- Bangladesh 35%
- Indonesia 32%
- Bosnia and Herzegovina 30%
- South Africa 30%
- Tunisia 25%
- Kazakhstan 25%
- Malaysia 25%
- South Korea 25%
- Japan 25%
Japan’s prime minister Shigeru Ishiba confirmed that his government would continue to hold talks with the US, seeking a better deal for both.
“It is deeply regrettable that the US government has announced a further increase in tariffs, in addition to the rates already imposed,” he said.
US send out tariffs to 14 nations with new rates
Despite President Trump announcing a delay to the tariffs deadline - now 1 August - 14 nations have now been sent letters detailing a new tariff rate for them.
Several Asian nations have been particularly hard-hit, with rates up to 40 per cent.
In terms of the most business activity with the US, Japan and South Korea are the two countries who between them account for 8.5 per cent of all US imports - they both have 25 per cent rates starting next month.
Business news live - Tuesday 8 July
Good morning! Welcome back to The Independent’s live coverage of the business world - today’s focus will be very much on tariffs and the latest impacts there, but also we have stock market news, one British company going into administration and plenty more besides.
