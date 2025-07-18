Business news live: Jaguar Land Rover to cut jobs, Marks & Spencer give staff extra discount
Latest stock markets updates, business and money news on Friday
Marks & Spencer have taken another step towards fully overcoming their cyber attack earlier this year by reinstating their Sparks loyalty card, including giving staff members an additional discount for a short period as a thank you. A series of cyber attacks on retail stores included hits on adidas, Harrods and Co-op. The latter said this week customer details of 6.5m people had been stolen in the breach.
In the stock markets, the FTSE 100 is just under the 9000 points mark heading towards the end of the week, while bitcoin remains above $120,000. US stocks rose on Thursday with Microsoft edging closer to a $4tn market cap, following Nvidia which reached the milestone earlier this month.
Elsewhere, there continues to be reaction to Rachel Reeves latest growth plans, including getting more people investing and loosening red tape for businesses.
M&S give staff short-term extra discount as thanks for dealing with cyber hack
Marks & Spencer say their loyalty card, Sparks, is finally back up and running after the cyber hack which hit the firm earlier this year.
The data breach is expected to cost M&S around £300m.
Customers who had birthdays in May and June will get a loyalty card gift this month instead, as well as July cardholders.
Additionally, M&S have upped the discount for their shop staff from 20 per cent to 30 per cent for four days as a thank you for them dealing with the fallout of the hack.
Jaguar Land Rover to cut 500 jobs
Vehicle manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover have announced 500 job cuts are incoming at management level.
A voluntary redundancy programme will be launched following falling sales, in part due to a pause in shipments to the US following tariffs.
JLR have also delayed the release of its new electric models for both brands, the Guardian reports, to allow for more testing and for demand to pick up.
FTSE 100 rises 0.4% after opening
The FTSE 100 has opened 0.4 per cent up - putting it back above the 9000 points threshold.
Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, says UK businesses have picked up on US stocks flying overnight and picked out a few companies in the news.
“The FTSE 100 has popped its head back over the 9,000 parapet this morning.
“Streamlining has been the order of the day with oil giant BP continuing its strategic refocus with an agreement to dispose of its US onshore wind business, BP Wind, in which the group has claims to 1.3GW of generating capacity.
“Health and hygiene company Reckitt, the company behind the likes of Dettol, Durex and Nurofen is to dispose of its Essential Home division in a deal worth up to $4.8bn deal.
“And iconic luxury brand Burberry has seen its first quarter retail revenue drop 2% to £433mn year-on-year when adjusted for exchange rates. However, investors can take some comfort that comparable store sales improved in all regions when compared to the previous quarter, and that Burberry remains on track to deliver £80 million in cost savings by the end of the financial year.”
